Lauren McGill and Claudia Boiano will create Illawarra cricket history on Saturday when for the first time two female umpires stand together and umpire a men's senior grade game.
The duo will umpire the second-grade game fixture between Keira and Western Suburbs at Keira Oval.
Happy to be history makers the two women now hope more opportunities will open up for women in all facets of cricket.
"It's cool. It's a bit annoying though that it hasn't happened earlier, but it is good. I'm looking forward to Saturday," McGill said.
"Hopefully in the future we will see lots more females umpiring both females and men's cricket games at the highest level."
The 21-year-old is originally from Tamworth but now calls Wollongong home after moving here to study at the University of Wollongong.
McGill, who is in the second year of her Bachelor of Medical & Health Sciences degree, started playing cricket at school in Year 4 and now plays in Cricket Illawarra's T20 Women's Competition for the UOW Mighty Ducks.
She started umpiring two years after doing a community umpiring course when she was in Year 10.
"I decided to have a break from playing and give umpiring a go and I loved it and am still doing it," she said.
McGill has flourished in her umpiring career to date.
She has umpired first grade men's games in Tamworth and second and third grade men's games in the Illawarra.
To date, the highlight of her umpiring career has been officiating second-grade Premier Division men's games and first grade Premier Division women's games in Sydney.
Her fellow umpire Claudia Boiano has always had a passion for cricket.
She started playing cricket as a schoolgirl in Queanbeyan, finishing up playing at co-ed Queanbeyan High School.
Although Boiano has been umpiring for less than 12 months, she has already umpired Women's T20 and second and third-grade men's in the Illawarra and Women's Premier Division in Sydney.
"It was much harder to play cricket let alone be an umpire when I was younger," the 47-year-old said.
"Back in my day there was a lot less encouragement for females to be included in sports like cricket because it was quite male-dominated and it was definitely a little bit more of a struggle for me to be involved.
"I could only play with the boys or with my brothers for example. The opportunities didn't really exist 20-25 years ago like they do now.
"When I was a young child my brother taught me all the rules. He would sit me down in front of a TV and he would just go through all the rules with me because he was an avid cricket player himself.
"There wasn't as much an opportunity for me as there was for him.
"It was basically learning from him all the rules and all the big names and all the big stars of the past and it just sparked my interest from a very young age.
"It just continued from there and I never stopped having a passion for cricket."
But when she got married and had children she had to put her passion to the side. It was only after her children grew up that Boiano decided to pursue an umpiring career.
"I only got involved in umpiring in the later years of my life because I thought my family has grown up, I have some time. I'm so glad I took the plunge, I'm loving being an umpire," she said.
"It just goes to show that regardless if you are female or 40 years-old you can do whatever you set your mind to. I'm hoping my story shows that it's never too late to chase after your dreams.
"I also hope that it encourages more females to become umpires and those that run the game in the Illawarra give more opportunities for female umpires."
A Cricket Illawarra spokesman said Saturday was going to be a great day for cricket umpiring in the Illawarra and certainly a red letter day for female umpires.
Meantime, round 16 of Cricket Illawarra's one-day competition on Saturday features a number of juicy fixtures which could determine the final make-up of the top four.
Fifth-placed Wests Illawarra can jump into the top four if they beat fourth-placed Keira at Figtree Oval, while second-placed Northern Districts visit third-placed Balgownie at Judy Masters Oval.
University can keep pace of the top four by downing Corrimal at Ziems Park, while leaders Wollongong travel to Reed Park to battle Dapto. Elsewhere Port Kembla hosts Helensburgh.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.