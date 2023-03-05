I read recently of an Aussie scientist who has been studying bone structures of animals in a Washington D.C. university for the last eight years. Her studies have found that since offshore wind farms have been erected in the northern hemisphere the annual whale migration has been severely impacted.
She states:" to erect just one of these towers, an area the size of an average city block is required". Apparently this has dire consequences in relation to the whale's navigational senses. Understandably you don't have to go far to see the decimation that renewables are having on our agricultural sector and natural landscapes.
Terry Creagan, Albion Park Rail
I am writing to express my deep frustration and disappointment with the current state of emergency healthcare in NSW. As a new father, I had to take my three-week-old baby to the emergency department after being referred by the Healthdirect line. Despite the urgency of the situation, I was forced to wait for a staggering 7 hours before being seen by a doctor.
This is simply unacceptable. Waiting for such an extended period of time with a sick and vulnerable infant is not only emotionally and physically draining but can also be dangerous.
I can't help but wonder how many others in similar situations have had to wait just as long, or even longer, for essential medical attention.
The healthcare system in NSW should prioritise the well-being and safety of all its citizens, and this experience has left me questioning whether that is truly the case. I believe it is time for immediate action to be taken to address these ongoing issues.
Matthew Cascio, Figtree
As the mother of a son who is gay I was pleased to read John Pronk's reasoned assessment of the Mardi Gras and accompanying Rainbow festivities.
However his final comment is disturbing. I'm assuming it was written in jest but it is no laughing matter, especially in a state where conversion therapy is still legal.
His hope that this "Rainbow stuff" will not become compulsory reflects the long held view that people can choose their sexual orientation and can be "persuaded" to change.
If this "Rainbow stuff" were to become compulsory the boot would be on the other foot and "straight " people would be faced with the same difficulties and prejudices that have beset the Rainbow community for generations.
Barbara Sawtell, Oak Flats
International Women's Day events, WorldPride events, and the footy's back. Something for everyone!
Chris Dodds, Wollongong
