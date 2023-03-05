Illawarra Mercury

March 6 2023 - 12:00am
Offshore wind farms in the northern hemisphere has affected the annual whale migration, reports say. Letters, March 6, 2023.

I read recently of an Aussie scientist who has been studying bone structures of animals in a Washington D.C. university for the last eight years. Her studies have found that since offshore wind farms have been erected in the northern hemisphere the annual whale migration has been severely impacted.

