Councils should stick to roads, rates, rubbish. Letters, March 4, 2023

When will ratepayers force their local governments to stick to core business? For years now at great cost local governments have used ratepayers' money to create white elephants that fall far outside their prime responsibilities of rates, roads, and rubbish.
Kiama's Blue Haven is a perfect example. Kiama council's involvement in retirement housing was never going to work, and it's obvious no matter what happens, Kiama ratepayers will pay.
Councils using ratepayers' money to become involved in the provision of any type of housing will never work. They are not set up for these complex money-eating endeavours and shouldn't try.
Increasing numbers of incidents where councils have created financial disasters have to be sheeted home to council managers and councillors. Nowadays, too many have lost their local government compass, and think they're on the world stage. They want to be champions of every topical cause, while ignoring the reasons why the funds at their disposal were collected.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
As expected, the "improvement" to the roundabout at the northern end of Memorial Drive has caused a few problems. On day one I had a tradie in the right hand lane who wanted to turn left while I was going straight ahead in the left hand lane.
He was being lazy and self entitled and I was doing what I have been doing for over five years. Then a digital sign appears that contradicts the arrows painted on the road! Good luck RMS in defending that one!
Without denigrating what a dog has for breakfast, this is one! Who is the engineer in charge? Did they learn their trade in Mildura (the town of 50 different roundabouts)? Hopefully they will have it sorted before too much debris accumulates at the side of the road.
Alyn Vincent, Thirroul
The editorial March 1 'Has the PM backflipped on super reform' writes that Mr Albanese has reined in his treasurer and assistant treasurer. Wrong. The decision was endorsed by Labor's Cabinet led by Albanese. It is not a broken promise because it will be endorsed at the next elected government.
It is pointed out that John Howard did the same when he introduced the GST. It is then suggested that there should be another increase in the GST to solve inflation. This would lead to a further decrease in wages and a further increase in company profits.
The proposal to tax those on more than three million in Super puts the problem on the super rich. Not on a community already in stress from the policies of the Reserve Bank to solve inflation.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
