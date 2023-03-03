Councils should stick to roads, rates, rubbish. Letters, March 4, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
Councils should stick to roads, rates, rubbish. Letters to the Editor, March 4, 2023

March 4 2023 - 4:00am
When will ratepayers force their local governments to stick to core business? For years now at great cost local governments have used ratepayers' money to create white elephants that fall far outside their prime responsibilities of rates, roads, and rubbish.

