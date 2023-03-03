The WIN Entertainment Centre was packed to the rafters with almost 1000 people on Friday to celebrate International Women's Day Illawarra.
The annual lunch was a vibrant affair as the region's women (and some men) came together in unity.
Amna Karra-Hassan headlined the event and gave an inspiring speech about how she founded the first AFL women's team in western Sydney.
While everyday heros like the Stingrays' Danika Matos were recognised for their work in the community to further women's issues.
Danika was one of seven scholarship winners and she described how she wanted to set up a breast cancer foundation and launch an annual event to raise awareness.
Dr Jodi Edwards was also recognised and awarded a scholarship to help her establish a program for an afterschool Dharawal language club.
The luncheon is one of the Illawarra's most anticipated events. Find out who was there and what they were wearing in the gallery above.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.