South Coast cricket heavyweights Lake Illawarra on track for more success

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
March 3 2023 - 7:00pm
Lake Illawarra skipper Mark Ulcigrai batting against The Rail at Howard Fowles Oval last month. Picture: Robert Peet

Knowing they're well placed to fight for a seventh straight South Coast District Cricket Association title, perennial heavyweights Lake Illawarra are gunning to win both their games this weekend to ensure they finish the regular season in the top four.

