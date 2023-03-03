Knowing they're well placed to fight for a seventh straight South Coast District Cricket Association title, perennial heavyweights Lake Illawarra are gunning to win both their games this weekend to ensure they finish the regular season in the top four.
The likelihood is the Lakers will lock up a top-two spot if they beat the Kookas on Saturday at Howard Fowles Oval and then travel to Berry Sporting Complex and get maximum points against Magpies Berry-Shoalhaven Heads on Sunday.
But Lakers captain Mark Ulcigrai knows his side can't afford any slip-ups heading into the finals, with Ex-Servos hot on their heels.
"It's tight we need to keep winning to ensure we finish as high as possible," he said.
"It's been a really good season for us. I have been really happy. We had to rely on some younger players at the start of the season.
"It has been surprising but not unexpected. The guys who have come up from the lower grades to first grade have made the most of their opportunities, which has been really pleasing."
Even two 15-year-olds, bowlers Jaiden Robinson and Jarryd White have debut for the club this season.
The latter, son of Lakers legend Brendan White, has picked up two five-wickets hauls, including in his debut game against the Kookas.
The duo though won't play against the Kookas on Saturday but will be in the squad the following day.
Ulcigrai said bowling had been the Lakers' strength this season, particularly the form of gun leg-spinners Mitchell Constantinou and and Ryan Smith.
Though he warned the team's batting had improved in recent weeks thanks to the return to the crease of experienced duo Kerrod White and Brendan White.
"It's a big weekend. Two games in as many days will be tough. We need to ensure we perform well and win so we can secure a top two spot," Ulcigrai said.
"It is good though to see the Lakers again fighting for another premiership. I think we've won the last six. Here's hoping it is lucky seven."
All South Coast teams will play two games this weekend, except those who have a bye on either Saturday or Sunday.
