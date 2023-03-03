Sheer lifestyle perfection

HOUSE OF THE WEEK
BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
A true paradise, this stunning home is modern, relaxed and all about enjoying the incredible ocean views.
The ultimate in beachside living it is nestled amongst lush tropical gardens and gives holiday resort vibes.
Greg Crumpton, principal/selling agent at Stone Real Estate said, "The home features amazing ocean views and has a perfect north-east aspect."
With large open plan living areas and a split level design it is the ideal home for a family who enjoys the coastal lifestyle and entertaining family and friends.
The grand statement entry foyer welcomes you in while the gorgeous modern kitchen with island bench is definitely the heart of the home.
Enjoy the magical sunrises from the open plan kitchen, lounge and dining, and the ocean view from the vast covered entertainers' terrace that overlooks the lush yet easy-care tropical gardens.
The super-sized master bedroom has a balcony, ocean views, ensuite and walk-in robe.
"This home is situated in a very sought after pocket of Kiama, within walking distance to two gorgeous beaches, the famous Kiama Coast Walk and just metres to the nearest cafe and restaurant," Greg said.
"It's ideal for a family, or a couple that enjoy entertaining, either as a main home or holiday house. It offers the lifestyle that most people moving to Kiama are looking for."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
