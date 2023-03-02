Social isolation and loneliness can affect any person at any stage of life, but we can all play a role, no matter how big or small, in creating a community where everyone feels that they belong.
This Neighbour Day, Sunday, March 26, is the perfect opportunity to connect with those around you, have some fun, and create belonging in your communities.
Neighbour Day is the annual call-to-action for Relationships Australia's Neighbours Every Day (NED) campaign. The theme is 'Create Belonging' - where everyone in Australia - individuals, community groups, businesses and governments - are asked to take everyday actions that create social connection and foster respectful relationships.
"Research shows us that when people connect with their communities, they have a greater sense of belonging, which leads to improved mental wellbeing and a reduction in loneliness," national executive officer for Relationships Australia, Nick Tebbey said.
"It also contributes to strength and resilience in the face of external pressures (such as the COVID pandemic, associated lockdowns, and extreme weather events). As we've learned in recent years, well-connected neighbourhoods are better equipped to face and recover from emergencies and natural disasters.
"The benefits of belonging extend beyond just to those who feel newly included. Having diverse relationships improves everyone's relationship satisfaction, mental health and wellbeing.
"A sense of belonging and connectedness can come from a large range of shared interests and activities, mutual support and genuine interest for others."
The Neighbours Every Day website contains a great range of free resources to help support connection and to create belonging across the country - on Neighbour Day and every day.
A recent addition has been the introduction of new resources in six key community languages.
"We hope these will be the beginning of increased engagement with, and support for, Australia's diverse multicultural communities," Mr Tebbey said. "We also have the support of a team of amazing NED ambassadors who are helping us spread the word and encouraging people to take action.
"The groundswell of interest in this upcoming Neighbour Day is inspiring. Local councils, community organisations, businesses and passionate individuals across Australia are joining the call to action, and we are seeing public events registered nationwide - with many more private and unregistered events also being planned."
Whether through a cuppa, a picnic in the park, a message of support or a simple act of friendship with those around us, connection can and should be something we all strive for.
Everyone is invited to register or find an event (or neighbourly action) through the Neighbours Every Day website. Events open to the public will be promoted on the website with details and a location map. You can also find free resources to help organise a successful Neighbour Day event.
"Over the years, it has become increasingly clear that there is immense value in getting connected and staying connected. If there is one thing Australians do very well, it's supporting those around us in both good times and tough times," Mr Tebbey said.
"Help us celebrate this Neighbour Day on March 26, and together let's create belonging across Australia."
Visit neighbourseveryday.org to find out more.
There is a range of members at Elossa Fitness who want to improve their functional fitness so that they can get out there and enjoy life.
Some members had never been to a gym before, others had attended a gym a long time ago while other members wanted to achieve match fitness while playing tennis and other sports.
All members though have a common goal of improving their health and wellbeing.
By combining science, expertise and passion, Elossa will help you to achieve a stronger and healthier version of yourself.
"We have exercise physiologists to help make sure every circuit is done in a safe and supportive way," said Lilliana Barone, who is the founder of Elossa Fitness, a specialised gym for people aged 60 years and over.
"Some over 60s may be hesitant to visit a gym but this one is different. Here at Elossa the understanding is to improve fitness safely without risk of injury.
"Identifying barriers to exercising is the first step to overcoming them and at Elossa we have worked hard to make a gym space for older people to feel comfortable and supported in and our team of highly trained exercise physiologists will ensure that the training is safe.
"Every new member starts with a one and a half hour consultation where full medical history, fitness level and any aches and pains are discussed."
Elossa Fitness is also social with members making new friends and arranging catch-ups outside the gym. This is a great way for people who are new to the area to meet people.
"That is why we have a social and informative event in the evening every quarter," she said. "The next event is this month so don't miss out. It's about nutrition and members can invite a friend."
New members get two weeks free training while a member's referral that ends in a new membership gives four weeks of free training at Elossa Fitness.
Members book in a set time for a circuit of about 45 minutes that is both safe and challenging - the aim is to progress and see fitness improvements.
The equipment from Finland is a result of 30 years of research into exercise solutions for active ageing.
The equipment is easy to use and automatically adjusts to the member's personalised program.
It recognises the member's wristband to automatically adjust to that program.
There is no need to remember settings or adjust each machine to suit you.
It also tracks the workouts so that the member and the physiologists can see the improvements over time.
"Everything we do is backed by science and our circuits are a mix of aerobic and resistance training - the perfect combination for heart health, as well as balance training," Lilliana added.
If you or someone you know is interested in further information, please give Elossa a call on 0452 356 772 or visit the website by going to elossafitness.com
Located at 102 Railway Street in Corrimal. Start your fitness journey today.
The message of Harmony Week is simple: everyone belongs.
The annual Australian government initiative was first held in 1999 to promote the benefits of cultural diversity.
This year it will run from March 20 to 26 and includes the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Tuesday, March 21.
Schools, community groups, sporting associations, local government, places of worship, businesses and other government agencies will all mark the week in some way, backed up by resources from the Department of Home Affairs.
A spokesperson for the department said we celebrate Harmony Week because we are proud of "our strong and harmonious society".
"The responsibility for our continued success rests on the shoulders of all of us: whether a new arrival or long-standing citizen," the spokesperson said.
"Since 1949, our communities have welcomed more than five million new citizens, and today, more than half of all Australians were born overseas or have a parent who was.
"Our success as a multicultural nation is underwritten by our shared Australian values such as respect for the freedom and dignity of the individual, the rule of law and 'a fair go', which embrace mutual respect, tolerance and compassion for those in need."
The spokesperson said everyone was welcome to get involved and encouraged to wear orange to mark the event.
"Traditionally, orange signifies social communication and meaningful conversations and relates to the freedom of ideas and encouragement of mutual respect," the spokesperson said.
Schools, local organisations and community leaders, in particular, are at the heart of Harmony Week.
Their support means people all over the country can come together to share, learn and appreciate the diversity that is Australia.
"Bringing communities together through sport, food, music, and entertainment plays an important role in promoting our cultural diversity," the spokesperson said.
"It creates an opportunity to think, talk about and recognise how our differences and our similarities make Australia a great place to live."
Celebrating the week can take any form - be it large or small.
It could be anything from school lesson ideas to hosting morning teas to large community festivals.
There are event planning kits available that contain resources and ideas for hosting an event.
And everyone can share their story on the Harmony Week website and social media using the hashtags #harmonyweek and #everyonebelongs.
"Cultural diversity is one of Australia's greatest strengths," the spokesperson said.
"We have different backgrounds, different experiences and different cultures. Yet we are all united as Australians."
To find out more or register an event, visit the website at harmony.gov.au.