Find the right questions to ask at open day Advertising Feature

Attend a school open day with a list of questions relevant to your family's circumstances. Picture Shutterstock

School open days can be exciting, but let's face it, they can also be daunting if you're a parent new to this 'choosing a school' thing.

One point to note is that it's important to do a bit of preparation before you attend, like creating a list of questions.

To make the most of open days, it is essential to direct all your queries on every topic of concern to the right person, be it students or staff. Prospective students and parents need to develop a list of questions relevant to them, and every family's list will be different.

As the name suggests, an open day is when you can meet with the principal and ask questions. It's when teachers get to showcase their classrooms. It's where senior students act as guides.

"When I checked out our local primary schools, I found it was all about whether we felt comfortable with the staff. They were approachable and personable," the parent of a first-year student, Ben Riley, said.

You can also gather information on what is available to you and your child academically, athletically and more.

Think about what's most important to you and your child. Is it academic achievement, is it behaviour management, is it the overall feel of the school, is it the teachers, is it the facilities and resources? It might be a combination of all these things. You get to go behind the scenes as a prospective family.



Write down all the things you hope your potential school can deliver. Use these things as a starting point for any essential questions you need to be answered.

If the financial cost is preventing you from attending your school or tertiary campus of choice, it may be worth asking if they have scholarships available.

