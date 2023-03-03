School open days can be exciting, but let's face it, they can also be daunting if you're a parent new to this 'choosing a school' thing.
One point to note is that it's important to do a bit of preparation before you attend, like creating a list of questions.
To make the most of open days, it is essential to direct all your queries on every topic of concern to the right person, be it students or staff. Prospective students and parents need to develop a list of questions relevant to them, and every family's list will be different.
As the name suggests, an open day is when you can meet with the principal and ask questions. It's when teachers get to showcase their classrooms. It's where senior students act as guides.
"When I checked out our local primary schools, I found it was all about whether we felt comfortable with the staff. They were approachable and personable," the parent of a first-year student, Ben Riley, said.
You can also gather information on what is available to you and your child academically, athletically and more.
Think about what's most important to you and your child. Is it academic achievement, is it behaviour management, is it the overall feel of the school, is it the teachers, is it the facilities and resources? It might be a combination of all these things. You get to go behind the scenes as a prospective family.
Write down all the things you hope your potential school can deliver. Use these things as a starting point for any essential questions you need to be answered.
If the financial cost is preventing you from attending your school or tertiary campus of choice, it may be worth asking if they have scholarships available.
Scholarships can cover an array of costs from tuition fees to living and accommodation and may be awarded in recognition of academic, music, sporting or community achievements or for those who embody the school values and demonstrate both passion and purpose in their education.
The Greek philosopher Heraclitus is credited with the idea that the only constant in life is change.
And this also applies to something as fundamental as traditional school hours. Students and parents will get a taste of some fantastic new possibilities when the extended school hours trial gets underway this year.
School hours are generally 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday but the NSW Government is trialling an extension of the traditional school day to better cater for working parents.
Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the plan would allow for students to participate in activities at several schools across the state over terms 3 and 4.
These new trials include earlier starts or later finishes, as well as extended hours of a day.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said, "The traditional school day is already being reimagined by many schools with morning fitness clubs, study centres, sports, STEM and arts programs.
"The reality is that the traditional school day, like the nine to five work day, is a 20th-century concept which may not be the best model for 21st-century families, schools and community."
From cooking to coding, music to martial arts and soccer to storytelling, students at nine NSW schools will have access to a range of exciting activities beginning week 2 of term 3.
The pilot schools have teamed up with organisations to deliver optional extracurricular activities outside school hours that meet student needs while providing greater flexibility for working parents.
School-based before and after care could be an option, or schools could choose to split when students attend, such as one cohort attending 7am to 1pm.
Public schools can set their own start and finish times with decisions made by principals in consultation with school communities. Something for parents to keep in mind when choosing a school.