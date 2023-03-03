What matters most to you in the NSW state election?

For Premier Dominic Perrottet, it's about convincing voters that his Liberal-Nationals Coalition government hasn't passed its use-by date and deserves a fourth term.
For his challenger, Labor's Chris Minns, it's about proving that the ALP is ready for government after more than a decade in opposition.
For voters, the state election coming up on March 25 is not really about the politics - it's about the issues.
It's the crowded emergency department, the roads with more potholes than actual road and the local schools that need more teachers.
It's rising energy bills and who has the best plan to address the cost-of-living pressures squeezing households.
It's poker machines and whose reforms will actually do what's needed to reduce the heartbreak of problem gambling.
And who has outlined the best way to support first-home buyers and young people grappling with the brutal rental market?
What issues will influence who gets your vote? Have your say now in our NSW election reader survey. It's open online and only takes a few minutes to do.
Scan the QR code on this page to open the survey and tell us what you think. The quick, anonymous questionnaire can also be accessed via our newspaper's website.
We'll report back on the issues you say matter the most, and we'll make sure the major party leaders and local candidates hear your voice.
Our reader survey is not an opinion poll on Mr Perrottet versus Mr Minns or the Coalition versus Labor.
It's an opportunity for our readers - voters - to tell the politicians what they really think. We'll keep the survey open over the next two weeks, and then we'll report and analyse the results.
We'll be seeking viewpoints from all over state through the other mastheads in the ACM network.
Our survey is a chance for you to make your voice heard on the issues that affect you, your family and this part of NSW.
It's also your opportunity to help shape the election coverage you deserve.
What matters to you matters to us, so what you tell us will help sharpen our focus on exploring and explaining the issues that will determine who gets your vote when NSW decides on March 25.
