Passenger-laden bus jams into Kiama's railway bridge

Engineers are being called to inspect a railway track after a bus rammed into it in Kiama.
The bus jammed underneath the track in the heart of the village as it tried to pass through, causing damage and traffic snarls in the process.
Debris was littered on Terralong Street but NSW Police said it was unclear whether it was from the track or the bus.
Emergency services were called just before 3pm and are on the scene.
No one has been injured and passengers have been safely removed from the bus.
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
