Now's the tough part for Duane Byrnes. He can't actually discuss his involvement in an extreme survival challenge coming to TV screens soon.
The Thirroul local is one of 10 people to feature in the much-anticipated Alone Australia.
Having roped in a global audience after escapades in the US and Scandinavia, the docuseries makes its homegrown debut in Australia via SBS later this month.
"If you're going to be in a reality show. You can't get any more reality than filming yourself," Mr Brynes said.
The proud First Nations man and father of two was leading a team in a hazard reduction burn and found out about the international show.
"I walk on through the bush and I showed them a bit of bush tucker and [one of the crew members] he was like: 'Oh, you should go on this Alone show', and it hadn't come out in Australia yet," the 35-year old field supervisor with WaterNSW said.
"That afternoon my wife and I Googled it and started watching it, and we just finished watching it. We absolutely loved it. And I finished the series and I literally said to my wife 'if it comes out in Australia I'm going to apply'."
"I kid you not, three weeks later applications opened for Alone Australia and out of 8000 applications I happened to get through. It's all just been a whirlwind and it's been amazing!"
The last person standing in the 11-part documentary series will win $250,000.
Alone Australia premieres Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
