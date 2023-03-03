Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Thirroul's Duane Byrne competes in SBS survival series Alone Australia

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated March 3 2023 - 9:25pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Now's the tough part for Duane Byrnes. He can't actually discuss his involvement in an extreme survival challenge coming to TV screens soon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.