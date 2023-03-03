When nothing in Chandan Saini's life seemed to be working out for him, a Woonona couple became his guiding light.
The UOW student from India began his hunt for a rental the minute he landed in Australia with all but three days of stay booked at an Airbnb.
When Mr Saini was facing homelessness as his time at the Airbnb came to an end, the host couple went "above and beyond" to help him.
"We had Chandan come to our place last Thursday and he was lovely, he was just really grateful for everything," host Sally Fox said.
The Master of Business Analytics student said the generous couple did not ask him for any money for the extra days he stayed with them.
"And Sally even cooked for me, I remember the first day she cooked goat with some potatoes and it was just amazing," Mr Saini said.
Her partner Wesley Fox was just as "kind-hearted", with him lending his electric bike to Mr Saini as he went gallivanting through the city for his room inspections.
"That bike is a beast, I got praises from people as I rode it, I jokingly said 'yeah, it's mine'," Mr Saini said.
On his third day of house hunting, he said he felt quite "discouraged" because nothing seemed to be working in his favour.
"Sally then informed me she was making dinner and it actually meant so much to me," he said.
"I was happy that I would at least be able to eat some good home-cooked food that day."
After much hustle, Mr Saini managed to secure a room at Weerona Student Accommodation in Gwynneville earlier this week.
"I've moved out but I think I've made a special lifelong connection here," Mr Saini said.
Chandan Saini is not the only student the Woonona couple has hosted.
"So far we have had about 195 guests, probably 40 per cent out of those were students, especially post COVID," Ms Fox said.
Mr Fox believes they have come a full circle with their first-ever guest visiting again next week.
"Our first guest was a middle-aged student from Iran, she is going to come back and do more study," he said.
"We've continued the friendship for three years and it'll be good to see her again."
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
