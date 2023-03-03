Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Heathcote Hotel to close in November 2023 with site poised for development

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
March 4 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heathcote Hotel on Princes Highway. Picture by Chris Lane

Heathcote Hotel will close in November this year, with the Princes Highway site poised for redevelopment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.