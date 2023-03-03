Disaster help now available in Wollongong after February flash floods

People affected by last month's intense rainfall and flash flooding in Wollongong can now apply for disaster assistance payments.
The extreme weather event that hit on February 9 caused flooding through multiple parts of the city and at least one landslide, at Coalcliff.
A natural disaster declaration for the Wollongong local government area has opened up financial support to those who were affected.
Jointly funded Commonwealth and state government disaster recovery funding arrangements provide financial assistance for people whose homes or belongings have been damaged (eligibility criteria apply); support local councils to help cover the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged public assets; concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations; and freight subsidies for primary producers.
"These storms inflicted widespread damage, leaving communities with a difficult recovery which is why it's important we get this assistance in place to help them bounce back as quickly as possible," NSW Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said.
For more information on assistance available, visit the Service NSW website.
Concessional loans are available through the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
