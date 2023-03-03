Illawarra Mercury
Disaster help now available in Wollongong after February flash floods

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 3 2023 - 9:32pm, first published 9:13pm
Unanderra resident Richard Hoarau in Grace Street on February 9, 2023. Picture by Adam McLean.

People affected by last month's intense rainfall and flash flooding in Wollongong can now apply for disaster assistance payments.

