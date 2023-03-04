Charger causes fire in Unanderra plumbing centre

An employee starting work early managed to stop a fire at a Unanderra business from taking hold.
Fire crews from Warrawong and Unanderra were called the Reece Plumbing Centre on the Princes Highway at Unanderra just after 7am on Saturday.
Read more: Labor's $42 million promise for Wollongong
While the centre did not open until 8am, the employee was on site to notice smoke and fire coming from a desk drawer in the manager's office at the rear of the premises.
Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander Andrew Barber said the fire was started by a charger that was powering up an electrical device.
He said the employee doused the fire with a dry chemical powder extinguisher before calling for emergency services.
A crew from Wollongong also responded, with a fan to blow out the smoke and carbon monoxide from the building.
Commander Barber said there was only a small amount of damage to the room, but that it could have been much worse.
"If the fire had started a few hours earlier there's a fair chance they would have lost the entire office area because the fire would have been unnoticed," he said.
"As it was there was an employee there on site who pretty well took action straight away, discharging the extinguisher onto it."
Commander Barber said the increase in devices that need charging - from phones to e-scooters and e-bikes - meant there was also an increased number of callouts for fires caused by failing chargers.
"They're becoming more and more common so we're going to see some of them fail for whatever reason," he said.
"Then it will become more and more frequent for us going to fires that are effectively been started by the use of chargers that failed or batteries that failed."
As well as having operating smoke alarms fitted, Commander Barber recommended people not leave charging devices unattended, nor charge them while sleeping.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.