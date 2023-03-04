Seven clubs are battling it out for the Shellharbour knockout title, with the final to be played on Saturday night.
Thirroul beat Corrimal 16-nil to open the competition at Ron Costello Oval, while Milton-Ulladulla edged out Camden 12-10 and hosts the Sharks overpowered Mittagong Lions 20-0.
The Mercury was there to take the best action shots from the Butchers clash with the Cougars, the two Illawarra competition rivals.
Full report in Monday's Mercury and online tomorrow.
Shellharbour Sharks coach Abed Atallah hoped next year's shootout competition would feature 16 teams and run over two days.
"We want this shootout competition to be like the one West Wyalong hold, were 16 teams play a knockout competition over two days," he said.
"Unfortunately this year a number of teams had already organised trials and we couldn't get 16 teams. We will do that next year but this year's event will feature seven teams and run over one day.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
