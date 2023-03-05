Lake Illawarra remain in the hunt for the minor premiership, despite finishing South Coast Cricket's double-round with mixed results over the weekend.
The Lakers proved too strong for the Kookas on Saturday, winning by 107 runs, to strengthen their hold on top spot. However, the side suffered a 26-run loss at the hands of Berry-Shoalhaven Heads the following day to fall to second position on the ladder.
However, with two weeks left in the regular season, the Lakers remain within striking distance of The Rail, who had a bye on Saturday and then thrashed Bomaderry on Sunday.
Saturday's win for the Lakers didn't come without some nervy moments for captain Mark Ulcigrai at Howard Fowles Sports Oval.
After electing to bat first, the hosts were in trouble at 7/99, before their lower order rallied to take them to a competitive total of 9/215.
In the second innings, it was the Mitch Constantinou show, as he took a career-first hat-trick on his way to figures of 6/22, as they restricted Kookas to 108 runs.
"We were in a bit of strife, but we were able to ground out the 50 overs and put a decent total on. And we then bowled really well," skipper Ulcigrai said.
"Mitch ended up with six wickets and he bowled well. He's had his ups and downs this season, and hasn't bowled as well the last couple of weeks. But this week was definitely a good day for him and he got some reward."
The following day, the Lakers travelled to Berry to face the Magpies. The hosts batted first and compiled 188, with Daniel Troy (79) leading the way, while Kerrod White and Constantinou took two wickets apiece.
In reply, Nathan Hore top-scored with 64, but the Lakers were restricted to a total of 162. Mitch Downey and Tom Gibbs picked up three wickets each for the Magpies.
South Coast Cricket's double-round threw up some intriguing results across the two days. Highlights included Ex-Servos spinner Michael Coulter taking a hat-trick against Kiama.
Heading into the second last over, the Cavaliers needed six runs to win. However, Coulter produced a bowling master-class to guide his side to an unlikely victory.
