They hadn't raced a dragon boat before, but on Saturday friends and family of a well-known and much-loved Illawarra woman got the paddles out and took to the water to honour her memory.
Di's Team participated in the Shellharbour Festival of Sport's dragon boat challenge in memory of Diane Johnston, who died in January 2021 at 49 years old after a battle with breast cancer.
The team wore shirts emblazoned with Diane's face as they paddled on Lake Illawarra to the beat of the drum - and despite their inexperience, came in fourth out of seven teams.
"It's really emotional, but it's a lovely tribute," Diane's mother Barbara Johnston, who was on the water's edge cheering the them on, said.
The day also included a 'pink versus blue' race - women against men - as a reminder of the importance of research into different kinds of cancer.
Diane was an Illawarra woman through and through: born in Corrimal, she attended Woonona High School and started up her own business under the name Dinky-Di Tours before heading up the promotion of Shellharbour as a tourist destination.
She was instrumental in establishing the Festival of Sport, which showcases different sport and athletic activities in the city.
Her niece, Roshae Riske, remembered friends and family going down to watch Diane race in the dragon boat challenge herself.
"We thought it would be a nice way to bring everyone together and do something in her memory," Miss Riske said.
The physical challenge of the race, she said, was also a reminder of the battle Diane faced with cancer.
"Just to sit with people who knew her so, so well and spend the day [with them], it was such a beautiful experience," Miss Riske said.
She acknowledged the university students who helped them make up their team, and the dragon boat club members who helped them.
Diane is remembered as a kind woman who could spark up a conversation with anyone; Mrs Johnston said she had people she didn't even know approaching her on Saturday and speaking of her great her daughter was.
She was the loved wife of Michael Markovic, and adored mother of sons Kaiden and Cooper.
Miss Riske said that as a woman working in professional spaces herself, her aunt taught her the importance of balancing a career with a life outside it.
Already, Diane's loved ones are planning on getting back in the dragon boat next year to celebrate her memory.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
