How Jimmy Carr made one woman's night in Wollongong

It's a special kind of comedian who can step onto the big stage without a warm up act.
On Saturday, March 4 Jimmy Carr did just that at WIN Entertainment Centre.
Just a stool, a mic and three bottles of water. One man on the stage and more than 4,000 people waiting for Carr to make them laugh.
A silent slideshow of jokes was shown to the audience as the only tool to get everyone in the mood, but it was more than enough. The eager crowd was in giggles before the man himself stepped onto the stage.
UK comedian Jimmy Carr is probably best known for his deadpan one-liners and he didn't disappoint. His rapid-fire style kept the audience on their toes through a journey of seedy, inappropriate and insulting jokes.
"Tonight's show tells jokes about terrible things about you or the people you love. Don't be scared. They are just jokes," he warned at the start, clearly aware he would be treading a thin line.
Carr has been in Australia over a month and this was his second gig in Wollongong, the first being on February 3. He was comfortable with the terrain and clearly his spells on the comedy festival circuit in Perth and Adelaide had helped him get his eye in on Aussie heckles.
He found his level when he commented: "My friend is a special needs teacher. Well, I say special needs. It's a normal school, but the school is in Dapto."
"Looks like the gene pool could use a bit of chlorine," he added.
Later he asked: "Is there crime here in Wollongong?"
The crowd yelled "yeah".
"There is some civic pride there," Carr quipped.
Carr has hammered out 22 gigs in the last few weeks. The routine was well polished, but never stale, but he really came alive when he started reading out jokes from the crowd.
A few caused him to utter his infamous laugh. A crowd-pleaser in itself.
But one special message caused him to leave the stage and climb up into the crowd.
"Jimmy, My mum Nina Morgan is here tonight in Fluro yellow, she's tetraplegic (very disabled). Meeting you or getting a signed ticket is on her bucket list! Even a heckle wouldn't hurt. Cheers, Jess Morgan," it read.
"You're not very f___ing disabled, are you. I was expecting more," Carr said as he sat next to Nina and asked her about herself.
He took a moment to sign Nina's ticket, before returning to the stage and added: I only came here because its offshore".
Jimmy Carr is in Australia for another couple of months. You can still see him in Perth, Sydney, Townsville and Melbourne.
