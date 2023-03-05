Corrimal street artist Jyi "Jyiro" Westaway is no stranger to quirky custom art requests from homeowners.
He's painted murals on roller garage doors, garbage bins, letterboxes and, more recently, a giant gecko on a brick chimney in Towradgi.
But a request from a close mate to transform the above-ground tree roots in his frontyard in Farmborough Heights into "something scary" was a first.
Iola Avenue resident Pete Simpson had long had a love-hate relationship with the old tree - both before and and after it got the chop.
"It was a 30-metre ficus, not a Moreton Bay - but an ordinary one that should have been thrown out and it just grew and grew and grew," he said.
"I've had to replace my sewer three times because of it - the roots are invasive."
He felled the trunk a few years back, but the stump and roots were regrettably for keeps.
"It's a very unstable, 60-degree slope, and if I pull the exposed roots out there will be nothing left, like the whole thing will come down," Pete said.
"That tree is doing me a favour holding everything in place, but it just looked ugly and I've tried to grow plants to cover it and it just wouldn't happen, so I thought why not paint them?"
Pete said the idea to cover it in paint likely sprung from his daily drive past the gecko house on Towradgi Road on his way to work.
The monster lizard never failed to make him chuckle and he decided he could use a little of that cheer closer to home.
He called Jyi, a friend from way back, and presented him with a simple design brief: "I want you to paint the tree and I want it to be something scary."
The long, winding roots lent themselves to tentacles, so they agreed on a blood red octopus with "one eye and a blind side".
Jyi sketched a rough plan and got to work.
"It took me about six hours to paint it," he said.
"While I was painting, it's not really a busy street, but I had at least three people stop and have a chat about it."
In the days since he put down his spray can, the chatter has only grown louder, with cars pulling up out front of the "octopus house", mums walking by with their kids and pictures on the suburb's Facebook community page attracting dozens of likes.
"People can either like it or hate, I don't care, but I like public art and it's out there and I think Jyi's very talented," Pete said.
So far they appear to be loving it, with neighbour Suzanne Dent saying the landmark street art made her happy.
"It's super amazing, clever and a good way of utilising a bad situation and making Farmborough a good talking point," she said.
"There should be more of this to brighten environments and neighbourhoods and put smiles on people's faces."
See more of Jyi's artwork on his Facebook page Jyiro.
