Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Farmborough Heights man commissions local artist to turn eyesore into octopus

TV
By Tareyn Varley
Updated March 5 2023 - 11:37pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The troublesome Iola Avenue tree roots before and after receiving the Jyiro treatment. Pictures supplied

Corrimal street artist Jyi "Jyiro" Westaway is no stranger to quirky custom art requests from homeowners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.