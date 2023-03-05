Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mixed series for focused Kookaburras at Pro League mini series in Hobart

By Tony de Souza
Updated March 5 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Govers is enjoying a new role with the Kookaburras. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The Kookaburras, in the midst of finding the right formula, had mixed results in the final matches of the Hockey Pro League mini series in Hobart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.