The Kookaburras, in the midst of finding the right formula, had mixed results in the final matches of the Hockey Pro League mini series in Hobart.
After two earlier defeats in a span of five days, the team bounced back to beat Argentina 3-0 last Friday, but succumbed to late pressure to lose to Spain 3-1 a second time on Saturday.
Friday's win was their first after four defeats since the World Cup in India, where the Kookas took fourth position after being toppled by Germany, who regained the top prize.
Kookas coach Colin Batch employed a new strategy, starting Illawarra's Blake Govers at the centre position and recalling Tim Brand from injury in an effort to improve the attack. Batch said he also needed to improve the team defensively as they were conceding too many goals since the disastrous World Cup.
With the team now playing with great intensity, Brand put the Kookaburras ahead early in the second minute when from the baseline he scored his 28th career goal from the acutest of angles past the Argentine goalkeeper Emile Bosso. With three minutes to go in the first quarter, Argentina replied with two penalty corners which proved fruitless. Govers had an opportunity to increase the score in the second quarter but saw his shot go wide.
Mercurial forward Tom Craig increased the lead to 2-0 in the sixth minute of the third when he sleekly pushed the ball past the advancing Bosso in the goal. Nathan Ephraums made it 3-0 two minutes into the final quarter when he scored off a rebound from another well taken penalty corner hit by Govers.
Twenty-four hours later, Spain stunned the Kookaburras 3-1 in their final meeting, justifying the 4-2 win two days earlier. In this game the Aussies lost their intensity and were a goal down seven seconds before the first quarter ended, when Marc Escude scored a low scoop past goalkeeper Ben Rennie.
While the Aussies dominated play in the second and third quarters, the Spanish relied on breakaways, scoring two quick goals. With a minute to go in the third, Recasens made it 2-0 with a hit from the top of the circle and seconds later, Alvaro Iglesias added the third, finding himself unmarked near the goalmouth.
The Australians pressed hard in the fourth quarter earning another two penalty corners and were rewarded in the 51st minute when Govers scored from the penalty spot to pull back the deficit 3-1.
"Two losses against Spain wasn't good. We knew they were going to be tough as they were more clinical than us which is basically where the game was won and lost, " Govers said.
The men's Pro league now moves to India where the Kookaburras will face world champions Germany and India. The Hockeyroos also had mixed results, losing to Argentina 1-0 last Friday and coming back to beat the US 2-1 last Saturday.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.