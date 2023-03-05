Wollongong is set to hit 30 degrees for the first time in 441 days as a heatwave sweeps along the NSW coast and pockets of the state's north-west.
The last time Wollongong hit 30 degrees was December 19, 2021 - that day, the mercury peaked at 32.1 degrees at the Bellambi weather station.
But for Monday the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a top of 36 degrees in Wollongong, with cloud clearing and the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning.
It's a similar story for Kiama, which also hasn't seen a day above 30 degrees since December 19, 2021.
Kiama can expect to reach 33 degrees, while Albion Park residents are likely to swelter through a daytime peak of 35 degrees.
However, the last time Albion Park saw a 30-plus day was just a few weeks ago.
The heat is expected to continue into Tuesday, with Wollongong heading for a top of 31, Albion Park a maximum of 32, and Kiama 30 degrees.
The bureau has advised of a low-intensity heatwave along the Illawarra coast through to Wednesday.
But it has not issued a warning for the Illawarra, only doing so in cases of severe or extreme heatwaves.
That is the case for inland parts of the Mid North Coast forecast district, such as Gloucester, which are warned to expect severe heatwave conditions.
Emergency services have urged people to take it easy as the weather heats up.
"During extremely hot weather, we often see an increase in tragic incidents including drownings, falls from windows or balconies, and kids, pets or vulnerable people suffering distress or injury from being left in a hot car," NSW Police Force Deputy Commissioner of emergency management Peter Thurtell said.
"I cannot stress strongly enough how dangerous it can be to leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle - and on a hot day, it only takes a matter of minutes to become deadly.
"Anyone who locates children, vulnerable people or pets unattended in a vehicle, call triple-zero immediately."
People are asked to be cautious on beaches, with 20 people having lost their lives on NSW waterways so far this season.
There is also a high fire danger rating for the Illawarra and Shoalhaven from Monday to Wednesday.
Over summer, the hottest days in the Illawarra were January 26, when Albion Park reached 31.2 degrees and Kiama got to 27.8, and February 11, when Bellambi recorded a top of 29.8 degrees.
The bureau calculates heatwaves using the forecast maximum and minimum temperatures in a particular area over a three-day period, taking into account people's ability to adapt to the heat.
That is because the same high temperature might be experienced differently by people living in different areas, depending on what they are used to.
A 'sharp and sustained' period of heat will also show up as a heatwave in an area that has experienced a stretch of relatively cool weather.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
