Smashing Pumpkins have cancelled their April gig in Wollongong.
That's the bad news, the halfway good news is that tickets for the Stuart Park gig will be valid for the April 19 gig at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney.
But that's not Stuart Park, right?
No reason was given other than the tour being "re-routed" to accommodate some venue changes.
The Smashing Pumpkins are the headliners at The World Is A Vampire Festival.
The line-up includes special guests Jane's Addiction Amyl and The Sniffers plus Aussie faves RedHook Battlesnake and more tours Australia this April and due to overwhelming demand, new shows have been added in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.
The Illawarra date was meant to kick-off a 10-city national tour on April 15.
In between sets during the day, fans will experience some of the best professional wrestling the sport has to offer between the Billy Corgan-owned NWA and some of Australia's finest.
