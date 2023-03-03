Illawarra Mercury

Smashing Pumpkins cancel Wollongong gig

Updated March 6 2023 - 8:55am, first published March 3 2023 - 1:00pm
How ticketholders received the news. Main picture supplied

Smashing Pumpkins have cancelled their April gig in Wollongong.

