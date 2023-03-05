The Wolves deservedly got the better of the Wanderers on Sunday thanks to a stoppage time Jake Trew goal, but they must capitalise with consecutive games at home with a win against Rockdale on Friday.
The side looked all but certain for a second draw in two games with the deadlock still not broken heading into the 90th minute but Trew - who changed the game after coming on after half-time with his runs in behind - was not going to be denied his first competitive goal since his return back to the club and sent the three points Wollongong's way.
It is a crunch fixture for both teams, with the Suns sitting in second spot on the ladder with 12 points and the Wolves currently in seventh with eight points.
Rockdale are arguably the form team of the competition - winning three matches on the bounce against Manly, Olympic and Sutherland following their six-nil demolition at the hands of APIA - and former Sydney FC forward Alec Urosevski is one of, if not the best player in the competition at present.
Without captain Lachlan Scott (injury) and Trew (suspension) it will be a tough ask, but coach David Carney has other options at his disposal for the clash at WIN Stadium.
With only four points separating first (Sydney United) and seventh (Wolves), it is crucial the Wolves capitalise early on consecutive home fixtures otherwise the side will be well and truly lumped in the middle of the table six games into the campaign.
The fixture against Rockdale provides the side the opportunity to make a statement, one they let slip through their fingers at home against APIA in round one.
A consecutive victory for the first time this season would also set the side up nicely for their upcoming March fixtures away to St George and at home against the Mariners - two sides who were promoted this season. Carney has the team playing some great football, but now it's time for them to cash in with points.
