Wollongong Wolves must capitalise on latest win when they face Rockdale City Suns

By Jacob Timpano
Updated March 6 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:30am
Takumi Ofuka in action during the Wolves' win against the Wanderers on Sunday. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The Wolves deservedly got the better of the Wanderers on Sunday thanks to a stoppage time Jake Trew goal, but they must capitalise with consecutive games at home with a win against Rockdale on Friday.

