There was plenty of sport happening in the Illawarra and further abroad over the weekend. Here are five things we learned.
She dreams of holding the Women's World Cup trophy aloft later this year, but Caitlin Foord will more than happily settle for now with playing a role in Arsenal's Continental Cup truimph.
Arsenal clinched the Cup (formerly known as the FA WSL Cup) with a 3-1 win over Sam Kerr's Chelsea at Selhurst Park, London, on Monday morning (AEDT).
Kerr got Chelsea off to the perfect start by scoring in the second minute, but the Gunners hit back 14 minutes later through Stina Blackstenius to equalise. Arsenal then took the lead via a Kim Little penalty in the 24th minute, and the scoring was rounded out just before halftime via a Niamh Charles own goal.
"It's incredible to finally win a trophy with this club - it's something special," Shellharbour's Foord told reporters afterwards.
"It's been four years since we won a trophy and it's well overdue. We wanted to leave everything out there and we wanted to show what we can do and we want to continue to do that."
Back home, they left it late, but the Wollongong Wolves picked up the three points with a dramatic 1-0 win over the Wanderers on Sunday at WIN Stadium.
Substitute Jake Trew reignited the Wolves' NSW NPL title hopes with a 90th minute minute, before seeing red just moments later, after tensions boiled over with the Wanderers bench and Wolves coach David Carney getting involved in a heated injury-time exchange.
The Wolves have now had two wins and two draws from their five NPL games with new coach David Carney, the former Socceroos player in charge.
Sunday's result comes after the Wolves moved towards inclusion in Football Australia's proposed 'National Second Tier' competition, after formally submitting their expression of interest to the organisation on Friday.
The Wollongong Devils under 10s boys have continued to prove they can match it with the state's best, after finishing runners-up at the NSW Touch Football State Finals on Sunday.
The boys booked their ticket to the tournament by winning the recent Junior Cup Southern Conference in Wagga Wagga.
The Devils started the state finals in red-hot form, winning their opening game, before losing by a try in the second match. They then fell to Northern Beaches in the decider.
The Illawarra Steelers continue to prove a dominance form in women's rugby league, with their star-studded line-up belting the Dragons 40-6 in Saturday's NSW Premiership clash at Kogarah.
Illawarra piled on seven tries in the opening 24 minutes to march to a 34-nil lead at half-time, inclduing a double to NRLW and Origin hooker Keeley Davis. Rose Tafengatoto extended the advantage in the second half, before Georgina Brooker belatedly return fire in the 59th minute.
"They're our sister club and when you're playing against your sister you always want to bring your best game," Steelers coach Alicia-Kate Hawke said.
"There's no doubt the Dragons are building their team and I know people talk about our team being stacked, but it just shows all the hard work we've done to have so many Illawarra juniors playing for the Steelers."
Finally, how could we not mention the Dolphins' incredible first-up win over the Roosters on Sunday?
Most pundits gave the NRL newcomers no chance heading into their round-one clash at Suncorp Stadium, but coach Wayne Bennett orchestrated another masterclass in their 28-18 comeback win against an uncharacteristically error-ridden Roosters.
Second-rower Felise Kaufusi proved the difference, putting on several huge hits on his way to claiming the Artie Legacy Medal as man of the match, named in honour of rugby league great Arthur Beetson.
"It's terribly significant. One of the most difficult things is to get that first win. It settles everything down," Bennett told reporters afterwards
"A loss here today would have put us under a hell of a lot more pressure. It was important, and the way we played was important."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
