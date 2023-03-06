After weeks of anticipation, the Premier League returned to the Illawarra with a bang over the weekend.
The opening six games of 2023 produced five winners, with Cringila, Corrimal, Albion Park, Wollongong Olympic and Port Kembla emerging victorious, while United and Helensburgh shared the points after playing out an entertaining draw.
Before we divert our attention to round two, here are some of the key moments to emerge from the Premier League's opening round.
READY TO SHOCK
Port Kembla coach Stuart Beedie was quietly optimistic about his side's chances heading into the 2023 Premier League, and the Zebras might have shown why on Sunday, beating Bulli 3-2.
Despite being at home, Port entered the game as the underdogs against last year's semi-finalists, and were down 1-0 early when Logan Mathew scored.
That's how the score remained at halftime, but Noah Vidler got Port on the scoreboard eight minutes into the second stanza, and Shotaro Iawamoto gave his side the lead just minutes later.
Mathew drew Bulli level in the 86th minute, however, new captain Jordan Nikolovski delivered the dagger blow, scoring in stoppage stop to secure victory.
It was a big statement by the Zebras in round one, and they could be a team to watch in the coming weeks.
PROVING A POINT
Speaking of making a statement, the recently-promoted Helensburgh showed they won't just be making up the numbers in 2023, playing out a 2-2 draw with reigning IPL premiers Wollongong United on Saturday.
Despite United dominating possession early at Macedonia Park, it was the Thistle who stunned their opponents, jumping out to a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from forward Liam Unicomb and Kade Kinsella.
A Rob Watson-own goal saw the deficit pegged back to 2-1 at halftime, before Kyah Jovanovski's goal early in the second stanza helped United salvage a point.
Afterwards, United coach Billy Tsovolos told the Mercury that he wasn't shocked by Helensburgh's strong performance, saying the 2022 District League champions "should have been up in the Premier League two or three years ago". Based on Saturday's evidence, it's hard to argue with him.
BRINGING THE HEAT
If anyone was concerned that strong rivalries don't still exist in the Premier League, go watch the tape from Friday night's season opener between Cringila and Coniston at Crehan Park.
In an extraordinary and fiery clash, six goals were scored and four red cards were handed out by the referee, as the 10-men Lions claimed a 4-2 victory over an eight-man 'Cono'.
Coniston trio Sam Matthews, Daniel Lowe and Jordan Prentoski were all sent off before halftime, while Anthony Krsteski from Cringila was also issued a red card for a mistimed tackle.
While it may not have been the most visually pleasing game for some fans, you cannot question the passion from the players on each side. Long may this strong rivalry continue.
GOALS, GOALS, GOALS
Wow, there was no shortage of goals across the six games, with the ball finding the net 28 times during the round-one matches.
Bellambi was the only team to not get on the score-sheet, while the Rangers (4-0) and White Eagles (4-1) both flexed their attacking muscles in convincing wins over Bellambi and Tarrawanna respectively. Olympic also scored three goals in their solid victory over SCU.
For comparison, 21 goals were scored in the opening round of the 2021 season, and 30 in round one of 2020. Last year's opening round was decimated by rain, with only one match going ahead.
LOOKING ELSEWHERE
Finally, Shoot-Out kept one eye elsewhere on the District League's opening round, which produced plenty of intriguing results.
Four winners emerged - Thirroul, Fernhill, Unanderra and Shellharbour - while there was one stalemate, which was perhaps the most intriguing result of them all.
The newly-promoted Gerringong proved they belong at this level after playing out a 2-2 draw with 2020 District League champions, Oak Flats. It was a very promising start for the Breakers.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
