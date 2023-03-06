Shellharbour's Ellen Perez and her US doubles partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have gone down fighting in the ATX Open final in Austin, Texas, losing the match in three sets against number two seeds Erin Routliffe (New Zealand) and Aldila Sutjiadi (Indonesia).
Perez and Melichar-Martinez - who were the number one seeds for the tournament - clawed their way back into the match after losing the first set 6-4. The former US Open semi-finalists claimed a second set victory 6-3 before losing the decider 10-8.
The result comes off the back of a disappointing start to the year for the doubles partners in both the Adelaide International and the Australian Open.
The number one seeds earnt a spot in the final following a dominate two set victory in the semi-final just a day earlier against fellow Aussie Olivia Tjandramulia and partner Ingrid Neel - from the USA.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
