Ellen Perez falls just short in ATX Open doubles final

Jordan Warren
Jordan Warren
Updated March 6 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:30am
Ellen Perez and her doubles partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez fell just short in the ATX Open final. Picture - Getty Images

Shellharbour's Ellen Perez and her US doubles partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have gone down fighting in the ATX Open final in Austin, Texas, losing the match in three sets against number two seeds Erin Routliffe (New Zealand) and Aldila Sutjiadi (Indonesia).

