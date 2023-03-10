Luxury at every turn

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Built only last year, this home flaunts grand-scale interiors with a gourmet Miele kitchen, natural limestone outdoor areas and a mineral pool.
"A large home gym plus a dedicated kids' playroom, an additional retreat downstairs, a full suite of tech and security features plus an exclusive foothill address capturing escarpment views," said agent Darren Kay from Belle Property Illawarra.
Be impressed by a feature staircase with venetian plaster, electric skylights and a gas fire. Relax in the vast light-filled family zone, plus secluded lounge and spacious study while the main bedroom has a private balcony, walk-in robe and couple's ensuite.
With dolomite stone benchtops, there's also a butler's pantry, gas and induction cooktops and a fully integrated fridge/freezer.
"Enjoy the gas-heated pool with 'Mineral Swim' system, glass tiles and spa jets," he said. "A dumbwaiter between two levels to service groceries and laundry plus a hot water outdoor shower, storerooms and DLUG with internal access. Close proximity to schools and shops and about 10 minutes to the CBD."
Other home features include ducted air-conditioning and vacuum, doorbell intercom, app-controlled alarm and CCTV.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.