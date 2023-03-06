Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager missing from Barrack Heights.
Blake Bonfield, 14, was last seen at a home on Messenger Road about 8pm on Sunday, February 26.
When he could not be contacted or located, officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District were notified on Thursday, March 2 and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to his young age.
Blake is of Caucasian appearance, about 155 centimetres tall with slim build, short brown hair and is possibly wearing black Nike TN shoes.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
