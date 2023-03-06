Tiny 'Tech' Tuesday: continuing with our very popular, normal Tiny Tuesday program, just with a technology twist!

Digital Art in creARTivity: come play with BeeBots and Edison Robots to create your own artwork!

Multimodal Storytime: Join us for an interactive story time where we will explore multimodal texts (looking at how we communicate with written & oral language, audio, gestural and spatial) and encourage you to create your own digital text!

The Great Discovery Space Treasure Hunt: want to go on a digital adventure? Make your way to our Encounters area to talk to Early Start researchers and go on a range of different digital treasure hunts through the Discovery Space!

Digital Play Groups: will be facilitated in the Children's Technology Play space throughout the day! Come visit to explore the Great Barrier Reef through AR, play with digital microscopes, launch balloon rockets and watch water balloons as they burst!