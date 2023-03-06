While many parents struggle with the ideals of how much or how little tech-time to allow their kids, a popular children's space in Wollongong will celebrate technology with a free festival.
The Festival of Play, at the Early Start Discovery Centre, will host an array of free activities for children aged from babies up to eight on Tuesday March 7.
The family-friendly day bring research and play together to inform and educate about the changing digital space and what it means for children.
All activities on the day will be facilitated by educators and researchers, and include:
Early Start's Professor Lisa Kervin said the Festival of Digital Play would celebrate the opportunities of technology for children's play and education while at the same casting a critical lens on how it impacts children's lives.
"Technology presents immense opportunities but at the same time, we must learn how to safely navigate the challenges that technology also brings to young lives," Professor Kervin said.
"The digital research space is rapidly changing, and this is a great way to support, engage and connect with children in a relaxed and fun environment.
"It is also a wonderful way to share with the community all of the wonderful research expertise we have in the Centre as more than 15 of our researchers will work alongside educators in the Discovery Space. Together they have planned and shaped a wonderful range of digital experiences."
Casual visitors are also welcome to attend.
Tickets are available via Eventbrite: https://www.earlystartdiscoveryspace.edu.au/whats-on/events/
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.