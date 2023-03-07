Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor
Have Your Say

Where have all our beloved magpies gone? Letters to the Editor, March 8, 2023

March 8 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Where have all our beloved magpies gone? Letters, March 8, 2023

Since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic I began walking regularly in the mornings, mostly through the Gwynneville, Keiraville, West Wollongong and Mt Keira suburbs. During my walks I have enjoyed becoming familiar with the magpie families residing in these suburbs and look forward to seeing them on my walks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.