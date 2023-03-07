Where have all our beloved magpies gone? Letters, March 8, 2023

Since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic I began walking regularly in the mornings, mostly through the Gwynneville, Keiraville, West Wollongong and Mt Keira suburbs. During my walks I have enjoyed becoming familiar with the magpie families residing in these suburbs and look forward to seeing them on my walks.
Unfortunately, over the past three months or so these magpie families have disappeared completely, and I am quite concerned about what has happened to these lovely intelligent creatures. Wollongong Botanic Garden was the home to some of these magpie families and they are nowhere to be seen. I have read that magpies are territorial by nature and reside in the same area for life They are a protected species in Australia and it's an offence to harm them.
There are many benefits we can acquire by observing our precious wildlife and exploring our beautiful parks and gardens throughout the Wollongong area. I believe they play a significant role in promoting improved emotional, mental and physical wellbeing. I really miss seeing my magpie friends.
Where have all the magpies gone?
Bronny Hunt, Wollongong
So we shouldn't be worried about Labor's proposed superannuation tax change because it will only impact the evil rich. In reality, it will not be indexed and the unavoidable increases in the future value of the dollar will ensure greater numbers of middle Australians will be caught up by this tax grab. Labor has erroneously or deliberately cited a smaller number and class of people who will be immediately affected, but it has no idea of the components that make their high superannuation balances, and it clearly has no idea how it can legally and ethically tax them.
Labor is shamelessly demonstrating two things: It truly believes the massive pool of super funds is its "honey", and it can hold onto it , milk it through taxes, and use or redirect however it wants - even into ideologically driven low yield or no yield investments. And, as always, its primary tactic to gain the support of the punters is to play the 'politics of envy' card.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
Wollongong weather forecasts are quite inaccurate because the weather station is out on Bellambi Point surrounded by ocean on three sides. I live in Gwynneville about 1km from Wollongong CBD. The temperature here and in the City Centre is at least two degrees hotter than the "Wollongong" forecast and it is similarly inaccurate the other way in winter. We need a weather station in either MacCabe Park, Botanic Garden or UOW. A major city should have accurate weather information.
Trevor Collier, Gwynneville
