Where have all our beloved magpies gone? Letters, March 8, 2023

So we shouldn't be worried about Labor's proposed superannuation tax change because it will only impact the evil rich. In reality, it will not be indexed and the unavoidable increases in the future value of the dollar will ensure greater numbers of middle Australians will be caught up by this tax grab. Labor has erroneously or deliberately cited a smaller number and class of people who will be immediately affected, but it has no idea of the components that make their high superannuation balances, and it clearly has no idea how it can legally and ethically tax them.