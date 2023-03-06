Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport.
This week, sports editor TIM BARROW and sports writer JORDAN WARREN discuss the St George Illawarra Dragons and their return to NRL action following their round one bye.
BARROW: Well Jordan, the pre-season drama continues for St George Illawarra, with young playmaker Talatau Amone now free to play in the NRL again.
Amone, of course, was stood down under NRL rules for assault charges which if found guilty went beyond the 11-year threshold, but the case was moved to local court level, where the maximum penalty he would face is now five years.
So as a result, Amone could be Dragons five-eighth or on the bench, an extraordinary situation, just days out from kick-off.
It follows a pre-season of turmoil, which also included Mikaele Ravalawa and Zane Musgrove's 6am rumble after the disastrous Charity Shield loss to Souths at Mudgee, Cody Ramsey out for the season for health reasons and coach Anthony Griffin under the pump in the third and final year of his contract.
Are you comfortable with the NRL decision and is it the boost the Dragons need?
WARREN: It was a stunning development on Tuesday afternoon that Amone was cleared to play, named in jersey 21.
What it does create now for Griffin is a selection headache which he thought he would not have. In terms of on-field for the Dragons, it is a massive boost for the side as they go on and face a Gold Coast side full of confidence following their victory in round one.
So looking forward to this Sunday, what are you expecting from the Titans?
BARROW: The Titans played well enough to beat the Tigers, but they'll be a key indicator for the Dragons, given they play each other twice in five weeks.
So while it might only be round one, it'll set the early tone, with a fanbase desperate to see signs of success and a coach under pressure.
The Dragons should be taking notes from the Dolphins, simplify your plans, play with intent and make your tackles stick.
St George Illawarra play the Roosters on Anzac Day in round seven, by then Griffin's case for a contract extension should be clear.
Have the Dolphins changed the landscape already?
I'm not saying they win the premiership or even play finals, but they've made the NRL take notice and with Penrith looking shaky early on maybe, just maybe, it's a more open NRL race for the top eight.
WARREN: It's certainly a case of back to basics you would think for Griffin's side and if the top eight marathon is more open than anticipated then some wins on the board early for the Dragons may boost confidence levels.
Following their clash against the Gold Coast, the Dragons will travel to Suncorp to play the Broncos, followed by two home games at Kogarah and then in Wollongong against rivals the Sharks and the Dolphins respectively, before travelling to face the Titans once again.
By then we will have a better idea whether or not Griffin is staying on.
But for the time being, the Titans have proven they are not going to be easy beats.
Where did they impress you against the Tigers on Sunday Tim and what do the Dragons need to nullify to get a victory in round two?
BARROW: The Titans had just 44 per cent of the ball, had five fewer completed sets than the Tigers, made three hundred less metres, had 47 missed tackles and clearly lost the penalty count. They still won 22-10, Phillip Sami scoring a first half double.
So off that round one benchmark, St George Illawarra have plenty of scope to get on top against the Gold Coast.
But, as much as trial form can easily be forgotten, I keep thinking about the first half against Souths in Mudgee. It was diabolical.
They rolled through sets without attacking potency and the Bunnies carved through them.
But the upshot of their early season draw is a real opportunity to be 4-2 or even 3-3 heading into Anzac Day and the Roosters have shown their vulnerability despite being among the premiership favourites.
Here's the big question, I've said this in the Mercury and on SEN Track Illawarra (Saturdays In The Gong, every week, 8-10am on 1575am or SEN app and website), what do the Dragons stand for? Griffin is into his third season and I still have no idea.
WARREN: Maybe it's a case of taking time to get his side the way he wants it to be, but Griffin is on thin ice to get things right at the Dragons this season.
A 4-2 or 3-3 start heading into Anzac Day would be acceptable enough but anything less and it's a worry.
Was that first half performance against South Sydney something that was needed for Griffin to realise his side weren't quite up to scratch on a number of facets?
Again, only time will tell, but the time for talk is now over. In the last week, Moses Suli and Josh Kerr have spoken to the Mercury about the aim from the playing group to proving doubters wrong and Ravalawa and Musgrove have apologised for their Mudgee scuffle, but what comes next?
Do you think that their footy is good enough to push for finals this year Tim?
BARROW: There is nothing I've seen in the past two years, in recruitment or during this pre-season to show me the Dragons will play finals this season.
They have one of the best halfbacks in the game in Ben Hunt, the versatile Moses MBye starts at hooker, but they need Sloan, Sullivan and players like Jaydn Su'a and Zac Lomax to take them to another level.
Their pack is adequate, but unlikely to monster the opposition and there has been too much drama during the off-season to suggest they're headed in the right direction.
Of last year's top eight (Panthers, Sharks, Cowboys, Eels, Storm, Roosters, Rabbitohs, Raiders) maybe Canberra are vulnerable, but Manly and Brisbane have started the season as contenders.
Maybe the next generation of Sloan, Sullivan and Amone will finally light the spark.
