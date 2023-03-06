Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Mobile phone fines sting hundreds of Illawarra motorists each month

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 7 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of motorists in the Illawarra are being slapped with a hefty fine for using their mobile phone while driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.