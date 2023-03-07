Faith Clark's fascination with all-things-robots started at the age of five, now 18, she's already been a part of one of the biggest robotics championships in the US and is now gearing up for the next challenge.
Wollongong's FIRST Robotics Competition will feature teams from across the world at WIN Entertainment Centre this weekend.
For the award-winning Project Bucephalus crew, one of the five Illawarra teams, it's their eighth competition season.
The independent community group, which competed in the United States in 2022, has bagged several awards to date.
Despite their record, the team is taking nothing for granted in preparing for their latest challenge.
"We got the rules on January 8 and have been building a robot to compete ever since," Mr Clark said.
Participants design and build robots based on a new set of rules each season. The robots then compete in a series of activities testing a range of critieria - from programming to physical resilience.
Half of Project Bucephalus' leadership positions are held by girls, giving us a peek into the future with women's significant contribution in STEM.
Horsley's Faith Clark, Mr Clark's daughter, said she has had a love affair with all-things-robots for "many, many years now".
"It was actually my parents and brother who started the team way back in 2010," Miss Clark said.
"It was round when I was five, and I was interested by these strange LEGO robots that were in my house everyday. I really got into it and just haven't stopped."
The 18-year-old was a part of the crew that flew to Houston last year and is looking to make the trip again.
"It was so big, there were 35,000 people there. I learnt a lot and had lots of fun, too," she said.
Year 7 student Zanita Pratt, who has been with Project Bucephalus for less than six months, believes the group has given some people a place to belong.
"She joined a Project Bucephalus class and it changed her whole personality. I saw the impact which is why I'm here now."
Faith and Zanita will be taking part in the upcoming competition.
Project Bucephalus team is set to fly to Houston again this year and has started a GoFundMe page to fund their travels.
"Last year they were in Texas and they won a big award called the Engineering Inspiration and they want us back this year so that'll be in April," Mr Clark said.
"We've got a lot of fundraising going because these are not wealthy families."
Other Illawarra teams to look out for in the competition are Embers, Blue Flamingos, Flamethrowers, Equinox.
The competition is open to the public and the schedule for the event on form March 9 to March 12 can be found on the FIRST Robotics Competition website.
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
