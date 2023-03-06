Chris Minns was on home turf - the Marana Auditorium at Hurstville - for the Labor Party's official 2023 state election campaign launch on Sunday.
The event was held less than three weeks before the March 18 state election, where the MP for Kogarah is vying to become the St George district's second premier in the last 20 years.
Morris Iemma, who held the state's top job from 2005 to 2008, was among those there to support Mr Minns. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other significant Labor figures were others.
Also in attendance were Mr Minns' parents - John, a former school teacher and principal and Cara, a former lawyer, who raised Chris and his older sister and younger brother in Penshurst. Chris attended Marist Brothers Kogarah.
Mr Minns referred to his father when spelling out Labor's policy on education
"Don't let anyone ever tell you - that a computer program - or an app on a smart phone, or a website can take the place of that teacher ...You can't replace them," he said.
"I know this better than most because I had the honour of watching my dad build a successful life for himself, and loving home for our family, during a 40-year career as NSW public school teacher. And he's here with us today."
Mr Minns said a Labor government would offer 10,000 temporary teachers a permanent job, slash five hours of administration work a week for the average teacher and remove the wages cap.
Mr Minns highlighted Labor's anti-privatisation stand and health and jobs plans.
In a new policy announcement, Mr Minns said Labor would give 2000 healthcare students a $12,000 study subsidy to help pay for their degree.
Mr Minns said students studying nursing, midwifery, para medicine, allied health and medicine would be eligible for the subsidy if they committed to working a minimum of five years in the NSW public health system.
In another part of Sydney, Premier Dominic Perrottet said a re-elected coalition government would inject $1.2 billion to build and upgrade 20 hospitals and health facilities.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
