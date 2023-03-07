Labor promises $400k for Shellharbour sports facilities

A Minns Labor Government has allocated up to $400,000 to improve community sports amenities across the Shellharbour electorate.
"Our fast-growing region has fallen behind when it comes to state funding for community sporting facilities," Anna Watson, Member for Shellharbour, said.
"There is more work to do before our fields and amenities are up to a reasonable standard, especially for female participants, and I will continue to fight for our fair share of funding for community sport infrastructure."
There are four council-owned community sporting grounds that will benefit from the funding. If elected on March 25, NSW Labor will deliver:
