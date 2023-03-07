An inspiring team of women in law Advertising Feature

Solicitor Elizabeth Windeyer, director Ivanka Petreski and solicitor Hannah Little from Auslex Law Group. Picture supplied

The law is more than words written in text books. The way the law is applied can differ greatly, as can the results for clients, depending on the skill and expertise of the lawyer.



Sometimes finding the right legal solution requires more than book smarts. The differing backgrounds, personalities and unique perspectives on life is what sets the lawyers at Auslex Law Group apart from everyone else.



Experts in Family Law, Criminal Law and Property and Estate Matters they offer practical real world solutions to complex legal problems.

In celebration of International Women's Day the team at Auslex Law Group are recognising the contribution and important role of the women in their office - director Ivanka Petreski and newly appointed solicitors Hannah Little and Elizabeth Windeyer.

Ivanka has been working in a law office from the age of 16, starting in 1993 as a junior receptionist and becoming a legal secretary shortly after.

"I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a legal secretary and further my career from there. I had a strong desire to work with other females and support each other and to be there for other people," Ivanka said.

"Once I became a fully qualified legal secretary, I became a Justice of the Peace and the secretary for Horizon Bank, servicing the Illawarra branches of mortgage and discharge requirements."



In 2021, director Adam Bye and Professor Dion Accoto merged the business where Ivanka worked for 30 years, Bryan Leo Co Pty Ltd, with Auslex Conveyancing, which is owned by Auslex Law Group.

With the restructure of the firm in 2021, Auslex took the opportunity to recognise the important leadership role Ivanka has always played and appointed her as a director of the firm.



"Being promoted as a director was a great honour for me to receive and has given me more dedication and drive to strive to even higher heights as a woman. I believe women deserve to be acknowledged as I have," Ivanka said.

The firm is also excited to have recently promoted newly admitted solicitors Hannah and Elizabeth, who show passion and drive in the work they do, and are an asset to the Auslex Law Group team.



Both Hannah and Elizabeth commenced with the firm though the Auslex Clerkship Program that is offered to UOW law students.



Elizabeth always had an aspiration to practice law, and was inspired to return to complete her law degree by a female barrister who exemplified equality, compassion and strength.



"It was very clear early in the clerkship program that Hannah and Elizabeth were something special," Ivanka said.



"While completing the program they both showed amazing talent, dedication and drive. The firm is now in the privileged position of being able to add them to our expanding team of exceptional lawyers."



Ivanka said the firm looks forward to International Women's Day every year. "Our office will be celebrating with a morning tea and giving acknowledgement and praise to all the women in the office, for their hard work and dedication to the industry."