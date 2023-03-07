Kelly+Partners Wollongong provides local private business owners with expert and tailored financial services to ensure their long-term profitability and growth.
Partner Marija Murray said, "We work with business owners protecting and strengthening their financial position. Our focus locally is business services including advisory, tax and compliance."
Kelly+Partners was founded in 2006 with offices in North Sydney and the Central Coast. Today, they are a network of 28 operating businesses across NSW, Victoria and Queensland working with over 7500 SME clients in a diverse range of industries.
"We build networks of trusted advisors for our clients and our close-knit team is driven to help you gain the control you need of your entire financial universe, to overcome any challenge, now and in the future," Marija said.
"Kelly+Partners don't just consider you as a number or a line item but consider a business and client holistically, that's what sets us apart - the genuine extra mile we go with the relationships we have forged with our clients.
"Our values are the core of our business, we live by these 'We Want the Best for Others, One Team, One Way and We Do What We Say!' and they underpin our approach and advice to our clients and how we operate internally.
"In addition, our Partner-Owner-Driver™ Model is also what differentiates us from other firms. Since 2006, we have partnered with over 75 businesses using this model and we have helped more than 25 of our partners to create better systems for their people, their clients and their firm, while retaining their independence to operate the business day to day."
As a partnership group, 47 per cent of the partners of the business are women, so they will be taking the opportunity to celebrate during International Women's Day.
"This year locally we are celebrating with the amazing women in our team at the Harbourfront Seafood Restaurant," Marija said.
"We don't necessarily just celebrate a day for our females in business - recently at our Annual Kick off Day in Sydney [which Marija hosted] we asked all our female partners in attendance to come onto the stage to acknowledge and celebrate their contributions.
"That moment itself generated a wave of pride amongst our people - we are an exuberant, collaborative and energetic firm of amazing people. It just so happens we have a lot of incredible women leading, role modelling and demonstrating what better looks like. We have a natural bias to promote our own people to our leadership positions and tend to promote early to ensure the necessary infrastructure is in place to support our leaders."
Marija began her career in a small chartered accountant firm as a junior accountant before finding a home with AJ Bartlett Cachia. Kelly+Partners merged with AJ Bartlett Cachia in October 2013 to become Kelly+Partners Wollongong with Troy Apps, Ryan McCabe and Brett Kelly with Marija joining in 2019.
Marija is passionate about enhancing her clients' businesses by helping them to identify areas of improvement in their business operations. She has worked with clients from a wide variety of industries including construction, hospitality, legal firms, retail, aged care and manufacturing.
She is also a proud mum of Ethan, and is actively involved and gets the Wollongong team involved in community events. Marija is a naturally charismatic leader in not only the Wollongong office but also well respected across the Kelly+Partners group. She was selected to be part of the Partners Leadership Council, an elite group of partners who will mentor, coach and take Kelly+Partners to the next level of growth and maturity as well as evolving their future generation of leaders.
"Simply, we're business owners advising small business owners. We're not just accountants, we're people who understand your challenges, your needs and your ambitions," Marija said.
"Our partners as business owners in their own right, genuinely have their clients' best interests in mind from a strategic, tactical and operation advisory perspective."
Phone 4226 1000 or go to kellypartners.com.au
Since 1911, the world has celebrated International Women's Day. An important event on the global calendar, it's a day when women are recognised for their consistent and ongoing achievements in every sector of life. The global theme in 2023 is #EmbraceEquity.
It's no secret that women had been fighting for their rights and suffrage throughout history, but in 1910 Clara Zetkin - the leader of the Women's Office for the Social Democratic Party in Germany - presented the idea of the day to the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen.
The day has been held on March 8 since 1913 and is a way for women and allies to pay homage to the great work that women do, and to recognise that there's still a long way to go.
A day for all people to call for change, reflect on progress in the past and future, and honour those women who have altered the course of history. It's also a terrific opportunity to network with like-minded people, and unite for the development of change.
International Women's Day is stand-out day in the national calendar with UN Women Australia's events being some of the largest in the country. In 2023, the capital cities will be hosting lunches or breakfasts on March 3. The first IWD breakfast was held in Brisbane in 1990, and over the past 30 years, the event has grown exponentially nationwide.
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, will be hosting the International Women's Day Breakfast in Adelaide on March 10 - the largest IWD event in Australia. $100,000 was raised for UN Women Australia in 2022.
On February 8, the Minister delivered a speech for the International Women's Day Parliamentary Breakfast.
"It's time, this International Women's Day, for us to go beyond the idea that we seek gender equality because it is the right thing to do - though it certainly is - and recognise that gender equality is a vital national interest," she said.
Guest speaker for the Adelaide breakfast in 2023 will be United States Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy. She was previously the US Ambassador to Japan, founded the International Poetry Exchange Project, served as CEO of the Office of Strategic Partnerships at the NYC Department of Education, and is the Honourary President of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.
It's time, this International Women's Day, for us to go beyond the idea that we seek gender equality because it is the right thing to do - though it certainly is - and recognise that gender equality is a vital national interest.- Penny Wong
WITH 59 years of collective experience, Rossi Simicic Lawyers is an all-women partnered firm specialising in family law.
Founded by Luciana Rossi and Tiana Simicic in 2007, Wollongong's first all-women boutique family law practice has grown from just two solicitors to five professional staff and double the original complement of administrative support.
Tiana and Luciana have worked together for almost 20 years building their reputation as one of the Illawarra's leading family law firms.
Their pre-eminence within the field is an achievement for which they have been recognised, collectively as a firm and individually as solicitors, each year since 2016 by the Doyle's Guide - an independent and peer-reviewed directory compiled following consultation with senior lawyers and barristers within the profession.
While primarily focused on family law, Rossi Simicic Lawyers also practise in criminal, traffic and estate matters, and provide representation to all people not just women.
"In the area of family law, we are better served to meet the needs of all people when dealing with the emotional issues surrounding the breakdown of relationships. We have a commitment to helping our clients get through the difficult process with care, support and as practically and least costly as possible," Luciana said.
The team includes:
Luciana Rossi who has worked in Local Court's administration for 11 years before going into private practice as a lawyer in 1994. Luciana has been an accredited specialist in family law since 2001, and is also a family law arbitrator.
Tiana Simicic graduated from the University of Wollongong with a double degree in Law and Creative Arts in 2003, and has since practised primarily in family law.
Kashaya Kuemmel, who joined the team in 2014, is a senior associate with a keen interest in complex parenting cases.
Vivian Gourlis, completed her practical legal training with the firm in 2018 before being admitted to practice in 2019.
In 2021, Calani Cignarella embarked on her legal career as a law clerk and is now a graduate lawyer.
Rossi Simicic Lawyers have four support staff, in addition to practice and accounts manager, Robert Rossi. Rescue Greyhound and resident office dog Ash is often around to provide much needed emotional support.
"It is essential that we have women in business, as our population is over 50 per cent female and we understand the unique challenges still faced by women in our society," Luciana said.
"Information and education are the most powerful tools we can equip women with. We believe that any woman who needs any type of help should get the right type of professional referral to get that information so they can make informed decisions.
"As women are still underrepresented in senior leadership and managerial roles in Australia, we believe it is important to showcase women in the workforce, and to normalise the idea of women in leadership positions."
Go to rossisimicic.com.au
International Women's Day is an important occasion to celebrate the contributions and achievements of women in business.
At MMJ Wollongong, a leading real estate agency that offers a comprehensive range of services to its clients, they are committed to promoting gender equality and empowering women in their workplace.
"This year, we celebrated International Women's Day by participating in the International Women's Day Illawarra luncheon, which helps to fundraise for not-for-profit women's services in the Illawarra," marketing manager Jemma Carroll said.
"We also took the opportunity to reflect on the progress made towards gender equality and recommit ourselves to driving positive change."
MMJ Wollongong has 42 women in their business, meaning their workplace is 67 per cent women.
Managing director Tim Jones said, "We are proud to boast one of the highest ratios in the real estate industry and recognise the importance of celebrating and empowering women in our business. We are committed to creating a more diverse, inclusive, and equal workplace for all.
"We provide a range of opportunities for women to grow and advance their careers, including access to training and development programs that help women build their skills and achieve their career goals.
"Our commitment to gender equality is reflected in our workplace culture and is integral to our ongoing success. We acknowledge the achievements of the women in our business by celebrating and sharing their success stories.
"We also participate in events and activities that bring together women in business to network, share ideas and inspire each other."
MMJ Wollongong is a high-quality full agency service that includes all aspects of Commercial and Residential Sales, Management and Leasing, as well as Project Marketing, Inhouse Marketing, Business Sales and Town Planning.
They are the proud winners of the REINSW Commercial Agency (Large) Award and announced their recent success as a finalist for the National Commercial Agency of the Year.
Natalie Allan was also named Outstanding Employee at the Illawarra Women in Business Awards last year.
"Natalie truly is an outstanding employee and we look forward to seeing all of the great things that she will accomplish in the coming years," Tim said.
MMJ's commitment to innovation and technology means they are always looking for new and better ways to serve their clients.
Located at 6-8 Regent St, Wollongong, phone 4229 5555 or visit mmj.com.au
PRP Advisers, formerly Bridges Wollongong, has been providing expert financial planning advice and stockbroking services in the Illawarra region for over 30 years. Their team of local professionals includes Paul Harwood, Peter Gallagher, Rob Gaggero, Teagan Curtin and Georgia Lee.
Together they are a collective powerhouse of knowledge and experience spanning decades and across a variety of specialist capabilities within the financial services sector.
Quality, unbiased and personalised advice with a strong track record and deep roots in the community.- Teagan Curtin, senior financial planner, PRP Advisers
In celebration of International Women's Day they acknowledge their team of fierce females - Teagan Curtin, Georgia Lee, Kerri Parker, Meggie Jones, Charlie Pascoe, Kaelee Dilevski, Bailey Paalvast, Joanna North and Abigail Edler.
The PRP advice team includes two female planners who have a strong presence in the Illawarra community and the broader advice industry.
Senior financial planner Teagan Curtin sits on the board of the Bendigo Community Bank Wollongong, the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) NSW Inspire committee and is regularly featured on ABC Illawarra as one of their Saturday morning finance experts. She was a national finalist in the 2022 Women in Finance Awards - Financial Adviser of the Year.
Georgia Lee has been with the business since 2017 and successfully completed her Professional Year in 2022. She now consults and mentors other new industry entrants including team members Kaelee Dilevski and Bailey Paalvast who have recently embarked on their study journey to become the next generation of advisers.
PRP's advisers have expertise in retirement planning, wealth creation strategies, investments and share trading as well as superannuation and aged care advice.
"We look at the broad picture and work collaboratively to determine what steps will ensure the best outcome for you financially," Teagan said. "We know that our clients are all different and have unique needs which is why we take the time to get to know you.
"At PRP Advisers, your financial wellbeing is our priority. As lives change, so do long-term goals and the steps we need to take in order to achieve them.
"We do not receive any payment or benefits from recommending particular products or services, which means the advice we give you is fully personalised."
In conjunction with the NSW AFA Inspire committee, Teagan has been involved in a fundraising event held in Sydney in support of The Equanimity Project, a solution focused advocacy agency for women escaping domestic violence and women at risk of homelessness.
"Our hope is to further facilitate the financial literacy and education of women with a view to closing the gap on the gender disparities we are still seeing in the financial data today," Teagan added.
Visit prpadvisers.com.au
The law is more than words written in text books. The way the law is applied can differ greatly, as can the results for clients, depending on the skill and expertise of the lawyer.
Sometimes finding the right legal solution requires more than book smarts. The differing backgrounds, personalities and unique perspectives on life is what sets the lawyers at Auslex Law Group apart from everyone else.
Experts in Family Law, Criminal Law and Property and Estate Matters they offer practical real world solutions to complex legal problems.
In celebration of International Women's Day the team at Auslex Law Group are recognising the contribution and important role of the women in their office - director Ivanka Petreski and newly appointed solicitors Hannah Little and Elizabeth Windeyer.
Ivanka has been working in a law office from the age of 16, starting in 1993 as a junior receptionist and becoming a legal secretary shortly after.
"I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a legal secretary and further my career from there. I had a strong desire to work with other females and support each other and to be there for other people," Ivanka said.
"Once I became a fully qualified legal secretary, I became a Justice of the Peace and the secretary for Horizon Bank, servicing the Illawarra branches of mortgage and discharge requirements."
In 2021, director Adam Bye and Professor Dion Accoto merged the business where Ivanka worked for 30 years, Bryan Leo Co Pty Ltd, with Auslex Conveyancing, which is owned by Auslex Law Group.
With the restructure of the firm in 2021, Auslex took the opportunity to recognise the important leadership role Ivanka has always played and appointed her as a director of the firm.
"Being promoted as a director was a great honour for me to receive and has given me more dedication and drive to strive to even higher heights as a woman. I believe women deserve to be acknowledged as I have," Ivanka said.
The firm is also excited to have recently promoted newly admitted solicitors Hannah and Elizabeth, who show passion and drive in the work they do, and are an asset to the Auslex Law Group team.
Both Hannah and Elizabeth commenced with the firm though the Auslex Clerkship Program that is offered to UOW law students.
Elizabeth always had an aspiration to practice law, and was inspired to return to complete her law degree by a female barrister who exemplified equality, compassion and strength.
"It was very clear early in the clerkship program that Hannah and Elizabeth were something special," Ivanka said.
"While completing the program they both showed amazing talent, dedication and drive. The firm is now in the privileged position of being able to add them to our expanding team of exceptional lawyers."
Ivanka said the firm looks forward to International Women's Day every year. "Our office will be celebrating with a morning tea and giving acknowledgement and praise to all the women in the office, for their hard work and dedication to the industry."
Ensure you have the right team in your corner - Auslex Law Group can help you every step of the way. For more information go to the website at auslex.com.au or give them a call on 4228 0066.