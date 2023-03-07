Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama's Terrace Collectables is on the market

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated March 8 2023 - 9:45am, first published March 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graeme Collinson-Smith has run Terrace Collectables in Kiama for many years. Picture by Mark Bean.

A century-old historic Kiama terrace is on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.