A century-old historic Kiama terrace is on the market.
Terrace Collectables is looking to sell their historic terrace building in Kiama after decades of business.
Many know the building as a treasure trove of antique and collectables that attracts local and international tourists however its history begins in the 1880s.
The National Trust classified terraces were built in the 1870s and 1880s for the quarry workers and their families. According to Kiama Library's website, 24 Collins Street was originally built as an inn.
The buildings were restored in the 1970s as boutique retail spaces.
"They are the oldest timber terraces in Australia," Graeme Collinson-Smith, owner of Terrace Collectables said.
Mr Collinson-Smith, involved in the antiques business for more than 30 years, has decided it's time to slow down and retire.
He originally bought one of the neighbouring terraces before moving a few doors down to sell antique collectables at the current site.
He has had a unique lens to see what has changed over the decades. While vinyl records have made a comeback among young people along with literary classics, items like high quality ceramics have taken a back seat.
"Whether people are getting back into vinyl records or books - tastes change."
But he added: "A lot of people are very appreciative of seeing things that bring back their childhood memories."
He has many stories of customers finding an item they have spent years searching for, as well as some surprise finds.
He recalls one story where he had a "pretty ordinary little book" with the name Brett at the front. The 1950s Italian grammar book included some art sketches along the margins.
"It ended up being Brett Whiteley, the artist."
Mr Collinson-Smith's love for antique treasures will not end when the doors close, as he will continue to sell antique collectables at local markets.
"You never know who you're going to meet or what someone might bring in that they might want valued or sold," he said.
"So, interactions are very very good. I enjoy that and I'll miss that."
The historic building has been on the market since November 2022.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
