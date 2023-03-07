Illawarra Mercury
Labor promises $5m upgrades to FRNSW stations in Heathcote electorate

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 7 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:48pm
Labor MLC Mark Buttigieg (left), Maryanne Stuart and Jihad Dib with firefighters at the FRNSW Engadine station. Picture by Chris Lane

Change room facilities for female firefighters are among improvements that could be carried out through a Labor Party election promise of $5 million to upgrade Fire and Rescue NSW stations in the Heathcote electorate.

