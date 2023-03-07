Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Time to renew Illawarra's 'old', 'insufferable' public units: Scully

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 7 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Knocking down the 700 homes in the Bellambi public housing estate and redeveloping the land into 2000 affordable dwellings has been knocked back by shadow planning minister Paul Scully, however the member for Wollongong left the door open to urban regeneration of public housing stock in the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.