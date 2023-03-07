Almost 1000 people came together to celebrate Illawarra's International Women's Day event on Friday.
The event was filled with the who's who of the region, and Amna Karra-Hassan gave an inspiring speech about how she founded the first AFL women's team in western Sydney.
This year's theme is embrace equity and we asked some of the people there what these words meant to them. Here's their answers.
Fiona McKay, from Circus Wow: "Embracing equity is all about just treating people equal. We're all in this together, no-one's better than anyone else, let's just get on with it".
Housing Trust CEO Michele Adair: "Equal pay, equal rights, equal emails, not some people better than others. It's about embracing the challenge of making the changes that we really need to try and level out the playing field so everyone can live the life we want to live. It's about having choices and the right to a safe, secure and affordable home."
Dr Jodi Edwards: "Acceptance of all."
Wollongong MP Paul Scully: "Making sure that no matter who you are or where you've come from, opportunity isn't denied to you."
Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes: "Balancing the playing field to make it easier for women."
Olivia Sloan, 17: "Having empathy for others, if you're well off you don't need it all. It's about evening everything out."
Jordyn Martin, 18: "It's ensuring that all people who have less have more opportunities and if you're wealthy you don't receive the same amount of money as those less fortunate."
Jazlyn Cleary, 17: "To put everyone on an even playing field to ensure we all have equal opportunities."
Musician Ann Lehmann-Kuit: "There's no limitation for women ... the status quo is not equity, if it's not ok are we going to change it?"
During Ms Karra-Hassan's impassioned speech she spoke of her early start in trying to encourage other young women to give AFL a go and the battles she's fought for equity.
She spent nine years working with the Australian Federal Police, leading community engagement strategies, and contributing to the Reform, Culture and Standards portfolio.
She also created the Auburn Giants, and its success in a culturally diverse community is credited with being a key driver in getting the GWS Giants into the AFLW.
Ms Karra-Hassan encouraged everyone to speak out to injustice, and to play their part in forcing change. "If lots of people make a one per cent effort, shift things one per cent, it can make a big difference," she said.
She received a standing ovation at the conclusion of her speech.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
