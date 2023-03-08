KICKOFF: Players in no position to criticise concussion protocols

Contrary to what many might think, Ricky Stuart press conferences are often quite boring affairs.
Your columnist has sat through a few and, win or lose, his typically quite measured. Sure, he often gives the impression he wants to say more, but often displays a measure of restraint.
When he does have something to say, though, it rarely takes a lot of coaxing. His presser following his side's loss to the Cowboys on Saturday was one of those occasions.
"Do you think I'd let a player play if they had a concussion or is concussed?" he said when asked about concussion protocols, specifically losing fullback Sebastian Kris to an HIA instigated by the independent doctor.
"I don't just trust the players' comments when they come to the sideline in regards to that.
"When he's [Kris] down getting his leg attended to and I ask him and there was no fatigue and no pain in his eyes in regards to when he came off, he was very coherent. That didn't help us in that game."
He wasn't the only coach to raise an issue with the policy over the weekend.
Wayne Bennett, Adam O'Brien and Cameron Ciraldo all questioned it. It shouldn't go un-noted that, with Stuart, three of the four did so after a loss.
Stuart's remarks were particularly interesting given he also took aim at the Rugby League Players Association.
"The RLPA don't trust coaches," he said.
"All they want to do is come talk to me about how much more time off the players are going to get and how much more money."
He's far from the first to question the RLPA's approach, or more particularly where it places certain issues in its hierarchy of priorities.
When it comes to trust, though, he's right, the RLPA don't trust coaches on concussion, and neither should we. Anonymous polls over recent years suggest coaches have little trust in each other in that regard.
It doesn't come down to intentions. There are exceptions, but this column's of the belief very few coaches ever consciously put winning above player welfare, at least in the broad sense.
What coaches can't be trusted to do is make medically sound decisions when it comes to identifying and diagnosing concussion (just imagine a coach's reaction if a doctor walked up into the coaches box and offered opinions on attacking shapes).
It isn't just coaches who seem to have issues with concussion protocols, or the game's efforts to mitigate the risk to player wellbeing in that regard.
Kayln Ponga was certainly miffed at being hauled from the field by the independent doctor at a key stage of his side's loss to Warriors on the weekend.
For one, we were quite surprised Kurt Mann didn't also rush from the field to check on his mate's welfare.
"I couldn't believe it, 10 minutes to go, game on the line, I am literally fine," Ponga told the presser.
"I think there's an assessment that normally goes on but I got taken off by an independent doctor. It caught me by surprise, I said to the ref 'I'm not going off', but it's not his call, it is someone in a box."
You can understand the frustration, but the fact is players can't be trusted when it comes to concussion either.
Roosters star Luke Keary, in perhaps the most mature comments uttered on the issue this week, admitted as much.
In fact, if the long-winded CBA saga illustrates anything, it's that players can't be trusted to form non-contradictory opinions on much at all.
It's never been about money right? What we've constantly heard is that the stalemate really comes down to player welfare measures, particularly in regards to post-football life.
It's a noble cause, but it hardly puts current players in a position to whinge about measures aimed at protecting them, be it strict concussion protocols or crackdowns on contact with the head.
That includes fines and suspensions, something the players have also campaigned for a say in through the CBA process. We've only got one round in the bank, so it'll be interesting to see players' views as the season - and inevitable fines and suspensions - rolls on.
If player welfare in their post-football lives is really the key issue in CBA negotiations, as players have said, then they aren't really in a position to criticise measures aimed at protecting them.
Concussion policy is not the only area where player attitudes seem to conflict with their position at the CBA negotiation table.
This week we saw Mitchell Moses bristling at questions over his future, whether he'll stay at Parramatta on $1.2 million a year, or shift the Tigers for $1.4 million.
It's indeed a big decision, though one we'd all like to have in front of us.
There's no doubt it's a distraction for the Eels, and will be ongoing if performances aren't there, but Moses seemed to take umbrage at persistent questions over his future this week.
He was put up by the club to speak about his 200th NRL game coming up on the weekend but, quite naturally, all gathered press wanted to ask about was his longer term contract (because that's all fans really want to know about).
"What's dragging on?" he asked. "I still have a year on my contract."
The fact is, that doesn't matter. All this speculation about his, or any player's, long-term future is a product of the November 1 deadline that allows players to negotiate a year in advance of their current deal expiring.
For the record, this column doesn't love it, but it will no doubt become normalised as things move on. However, there are fans that hate it and the NRL listens.
The November 1 policy is reportedly the final sticking point in getting the new CBA done, with the players simply not willing to budge on it.
Fine, but if that's the position, they might just have to suck it up when peppered about their future well in advance of their contracts expiring. It's a situation of their own making.
In a game with with working class roots and ethos, the charge of being greedy is the easiest, and laziest to throw at players. It's certainly not one this column will level.
They deserve every cent they can get, but you can't have all the perks of professionalism and none of the downsides; especially when the latter are of your own creation.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
