Hot Property Illawarra: 'Georgian gem' on the market for only the second time in 165 years

Making headlines this week is a Jamberoo property that's been dubbed a "Georgian gem", on the market for only the second time in its 165-year history.
The five-bedroom residence, located at 467 Jamberoo Road, Jamberoo sits on 12 acres.
'Terragong' is regularly featured in leading architectural and interior design publications.
Find out more about the property's fascinating history here.
Television veteran Larry Emdur and wife Sylvie have withdrawn their Kangaroo Valley property from the market, about a year after it was listed for sale.
The property, located at 679A Mount Scanzi Road, Kangaroo Valley, is a popular Airbnb-style holiday let which commands $1000 to $1200 a night.
The property was listed for sale after less than two years in their ownership.
Also making headlines this week was the news that Illawarra home owners who recently purchased could be $122 worse off each month following the Reserve Bank's decision to increase the cash rate again.
On Tuesday, the RBA board decided to increase the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 3.60 per cent.
Illawarra home owners and prospective buyers who we previously spoke to in the past year gave us an update on how they are faring amid current market conditions.
Meanwhile, as Illawarra home prices continue to fall, a series of suburbs throughout the region now have a median house value of less than $700,000.
That's according to CoreLogic's 'Mapping the Market' report.
There are now nine suburbs throughout the region where houses have a median value of less than $700,000.
Find out which suburbs made the list.
Finally, there were mixed results for auctions throughout the Illawarra last week, although homes that were ready to move into seemingly had an edge.
Demand reportedly led to one auction being brought forward, with the decision paying off in the form of a sale.
Also, an Illawarra agent/auctioneer said while some strong results were being achieved, there were certainly no guarantees of a sale under the hammer in the current market.
Read on for our Illawarra auction wrap-up.
