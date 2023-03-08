Thousands of lycra-wrapped bodies will be seen either hitting the pavement or the pool to raise money for Illawarra organisations this Saturday.
About 1000 walkers will trek a 40-kilometre course along the cost from Shellharbour to Austinmer to raise money to build a purpose-built gym for para-athletes through the Illawarra Academy of Sport's Para-Athlete program.
Now in its 16th year, this is the first time The Great Illawarra Walk has embarked on a coastal route.
Walkers can choose to do a shorter stint of 19km or the whole hog - with the two starting points at Addison Street, Shellharbour Village, at 7am and another at Tate Park in Wollongong at 10:30am (all finishing at Headlands Hotel in Austinmer).
The new IAS gym will have a larger space for wheelchair access, modified gym equipment and braille throughout the area.
Meantime, over at the University of Wollongong's UniActive pool, a 24-hour swimming relay will begin on Saturday to fundraise and raise awareness for Multiple Sclerosis.
The MS Mega Swim is an all-ages and all-abilities event with participants able to swim for one lap or 50 if they wish.
Teams of swimmers are sponsored by family, friends and colleagues to freestyle, backstroke, butterfly or doggy-paddle for 24 hours, raising vital funds to support people living with MS.
Money raised from the marathon swim is contributed to MS Go For Gold Scholarships, a financial assistance program providing services to benefit people living with MS.
For more details on both events, visit:
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.