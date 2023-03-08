The Zone Singles in State, Seniors and President's Reserve will feature sectional play with the first round at a host of venues this Sunday.
Warilla's Lee Stinson will defend his crown in the last Zone 16 championship for 2022-23 season with the three singles champions to earn a spot at the NSW Open Gender State Championships in Wollongong in late July.
The sectional format will feature round-robin matches with almost exclusively three bowlers playing off for a spot in the post-sectional round, ensuring a full day of play and marking duties.
Four of the zone's elite bowlers - Warilla internationals Gary Kelly, Jeremy Henry, Aaron Teys and Corey Wedlock - are disappointingly not part of the State Singles draw, but it will ensure one of the most open events in recent years.
The State Singles features 49 players in 16 sections.
Stinson is drawn to meet Corrimal's Kevin Ireland and Woonona's John Curtis at Albion Park BC, while among the most interesting sections is Section 13 at Albion Park which features Warilla's Chris Smith, Thirroul's Mitch Walters and Corrimal's Mal Lyons.
Warilla recruit Matt McIntyre is in a tough pool against Zone Inter-Zone teammate Jarrod Beckford (Corrimal), and Matt Constable (Woonona) in Section 12 at Woonona, while Section 8 at Woonona should also be a tight affair between Steve Haines (Woonona), Tim Cavanough (Corrimal) and Albion Park's Chris McLay.
Other notable sections include Section 5 at Towradgi Park featuring Windang's new Inter-Zone rep Daniel Doyle, Corrimal's Rick Murphy and Warilla's Craig Roberts, while reigning South Pacific Singles champion Corey Thompson (Albion Park) is drawn in Section 3 at Towradgi against Corrimal's Tim Christie and Berkeley's Damien Harrison.
Fifty-one players have nominated for the Senior (over 60s) Singles to be hosted on Sunday by Figtree Sports and Windang bowling clubs.
Towradgi Robbie Warren is chasing a clean sweep of 2022-23 Senior Zone titles after winning the Pairs with Brian Suckley, the Triples with Suckley and David Wakeling and, most recently, the Senior Fours with his Triples teammate and Rod Busst. Warren is drawn in Section 2 at Figtree with Albion Park's Warren Turner and Oak Flats' Bill Farrell.
Suckley is chasing a third Zone title for 2022-23 season and also has a tough group in Section 4 against his former clubmate Warilla's Geoff McGillivray and Corrimal's Glenn Aitken.
Section 13 at Windang should be a tight one with Rob Clayton (Dapto Citizens), John Jovcevski (Figtree) and Warren Hamilton (Woonona).
Meanwhile, 87 bowlers will turn out in the Grade 5-7 Zone Reserve Singles at Figtree, Bomaderry, Warilla, Kiama and Oak Flats bowling clubs on Sunday.
Illawarra State Fours champions Dapto Citizens' Susan Bedford, Linda Meiser, Debra Kelly and Christine Ellem narrowly missed qualifying. Picture by Mike Driscoll
Windang qualified for the Women's State Championships in Senior Fours for the first time, while Dapto Citizens were beaten at the last hurdle by Bowral in their State Fours Regional Play-off.
Last month Windang clinched their first Illawarra Senior Fours title with victory over Wiseman Park and they advanced to the 2022-23 State Championships in Wollongong in July with a hard-fought 18-14 away win over Bowral last Thursday.
The Windang rink of Marlene Sharp, Margaret Irvine, Kerry Robinson and Lee Purcell (skip) began confidently winning the first three ends of the Regional Play-off Final and were ahead 7-2 on six ends. The home side fought back with a 6-0 run to lead 9-7, but Windang won six of the next eight ends to lead 18-11.
Meanwhile, Illawarra State Fours Champions Dapto Citizens, featuring Sue Bedford, Linda Meiser, Debra Kelly and Christine Ellem (skip) narrowly missed a place at the State Championships following a 20-16 loss to Bowral.
Dapto Citz led 11-7 on 10 ends but won only one of the next eight ends as the home team went on a 13-1 run to all-but seal victory with a 20-12 lead and only two ends remaining.
The 2022-23 State Women's and Open Gender Championships will be hosted by Wiseman Park, Towradgi and Figtree Sports from July 20 to August 1.
Windang teenager Daniel Doyle has continued his impressive development through the representative ranks by being named in the Zone 16 Open Inter-Zone side for the 2023 State Inter-Zone Championships.
Doyle was selected in Illawarra's squad for their recent trial against Zone 5 and will play in his first Inter-Zone titles at Club Maitland and Lorn Park bowling clubs in late May.
There weren't many surprises from selectors in the 13-man Open side with Zone 16's top club Warilla having four representatives - new recruit Matt McIntyre, Lee Stinson, plus Jackaroos Aaron Teys and Corey Wedlock, who will skip a rink along with Figtree's state bowler Matty Miles.
Eight clubs have a representative in the Seniors squad with Towradgi's Robbie Warren to skip a rink, along with Corrimal signing and South African international Eric Johannes, and Windang's Gregg Stevens.
Figtree Sports' Steve Sprod and Warilla's Neill McCall have won a spot after a consistent run of good form.
