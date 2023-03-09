Illawarra Mercury
Sensitive Content

North Wollongong man Joshua Duchesne jailed for life-threatening attack against disabled woman

Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 9 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:00pm
Wollongong man jailed for horrific threats, violence against disabled woman

A magistrate has labelled a North Wollongong man's domestic violence "the worst of its kind" as he was sentenced for his disturbing attack against a disabled woman.

