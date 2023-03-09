Wollongong man jailed for horrific threats, violence against disabled woman

A magistrate has labelled a North Wollongong man's domestic violence "the worst of its kind" as he was sentenced for his disturbing attack against a disabled woman.
Joshua Rodney Duchesne, 38, learnt his fate at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday where he was handed four years and six months jail, backdated from October 2021.
Duchesne's matter was set to go to hearing however he entered late guilty pleas to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent, contravening an apprehend violence order and intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical harm.
Documents tendered to the court showed Duchesne, who was in an on-off relationship with the woman, unleashed a barrage of horrific threats to kill her in a phone call in the early hours of September 1, 2021.
The woman recorded parts of the call, where Duchesne said: "I've already left the house, I've breached (the AVO) already mate, so it's all on, it's all happening."
"You hurt my pride, now you're gonna pay for it," he went on.
"I'm gonna kill you.
"I'll see ya tonight ... you're dead."
Duchesne's threats continued, with him alluding to sickening imagery of watching the woman die, adding "I'll do 25 years (jail), I don't care".
He was unable to leave his home at the time of the phone call, due to wearing an anklet monitor as per his bail conditions, according to tendered court documents.
Duchesne and the victim, who requires mobility aids due to her disability, organised to meet at his home later that day.
During the visit, Duchesne became irate and kicked the woman's right leg, causing immediate pain and bruising.
She sat on the lounge where Duchesne then said "you're going to die" before choking her with such force she blacked out.
When the woman gained consciousness, Duchesne eventually allowed her to leave via a taxi.
That evening, he sent the woman a text: "I'm very sad you're gone, I love you so much please don't leave me."
Duchesne would continue sending threats via text after the incident, until the following month when the woman disclosed what happened to a therapist.
The woman was assisted at the police station to make a statement and Duchesne was arrested on October 16.
The court also heard Duchesne had also pleaded guilty to charges related to a separate incident where he was engaged in a "45 minute kick and punch" against the same victim.
Defence lawyer Rosie Lambert said Duchesne's behaviour at the time had been made worse by methamphetamine, and the relationship between the pair, while no excuse for his actions, had been dysfunctional for some time.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said the offender's intimidation was the "worst case of its kind".
"Particularly the second barrage of what he's going to do to her," she said.
Magistrate Girotto imposed a fixed jail term as Duchesne is already serving time at Junee Correctional Centre for other matters that have a non-parole period of six years and nine months.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence contact the national sexual assault, domestic violence counselling service 24-hour helpline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
