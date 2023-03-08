An expecting father with distinctive facial tattoos has copped a fine after police found him "agitated" with a knife in his bum bag.
Clinton David Williams, 39, learnt his fate at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to being in custody of a knife in a public place.
Police approached a "nervous" and "agitated" Williams when they were patrolling Bellambi during September last year.
Williams revealed to police that he was subjected to a weapons prohibition order and he was subsequently searched.
Officers uncovered a folding Gerber multi-tool which contained a 10cm blade inside Williams' black bum bag and arrested him, despite him denying it was a knife and was instead a tool he used to fix motorbikes.
In court, Magistrate Claire Girotto warned Williams: "sir, you really shouldn't keep weapons on you" and fined him $300.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
