The Australian Beach Volleyball Tour has arrived in Wollongong.
Some of the best senior and junior players in the country have hit the sand at North Wollongong Beach for the third and final leg of the revamped tour.
But first up it is the juniors turn to shine, with the pool games held on Wednesday, and finals to be played on Thursday.
Illawarra has a number of competitors sprinkled throughout the junior categories.
Adax Brienen and Caleb Barnes feature in the U19 boys, Mali Towers, Lara Limbrick, Mirelle Smith and Yasmim Ramos are competing in the U19 girls division, while Kaia Brienen is the region's sole representative in the U21 girls.
Big things are expected of Woonona tennager Adax Brienen.
The 16-year-old, who is being dubbed beach volleyball's next big thing by well-respected pros in the game, heads into the Wollongong-leg of the tour in red-hot form.
Adax and his partner Adam Fejes from Manly secured a gold medal in the U-19s Australian Junior Beach Volleyball Tour in Brisbane late last month.
Adax and Adam are the top seeds and favourites to win another gold medal in Wollongong.
Adax told the Mercury he would love to win the tournament on home sand.
"We are seeded first for this tournament, which is pretty exciting," he said.
"It's great to be playing here in Wollongong. I love not having to travel too far. It's also great that family and friends can come and watch me play.
"The weather right now and over the next couple of days is going to be amazing, so I reckon a fun couple of days lie ahead.
"I'd obviously love to win here.
"My end goal is to play in the Olympics and my short-term goal is just to play anywhere at a very high level and just be on the beach and having fun."
Adax will also compete in the senior tour, which runs from Friday to Sunday at North Wollongong Beach. He will partner with Padscal Eckerman.
Other Illawarra men's teams include Nicholas and Sean Thorpe along with Ben Genenger and Jake Lewkowicz.
In the Open Women's there is Alexandria Smith (Shoalhaven), MaliTowers/Lara Limbrick, Mireille Smith (Shoalhaven)/Yasmim Ramos and Kaia Brienen.
Volleyball Australia event manager Jarred Osboorne said across both tournaments there were just over 200 teams from all around Australia taking part in Wollongong.
"It is shaping up to be another great tour here in Wollongong," he said. "It is always good to come down here. North Gong is a great venue. The best juniors in Australia are here in Wollongong. We've got athletes from WA, SA, Canberra, NSW, Victoria and Queensland.
"It's exciting because these juniors are the next generation who we could well see playing at the Brisbane Olympics."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
