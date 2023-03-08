When Shellharbour mum Sofia Dimitrievski first started doing daily affirmations with her two-year-old daughter, she had no idea she was nurturing a soon-to-be TikTok sensation.
Now, at the age of three, Aleksandra Dimitreivski has taken the TikTok world by storm with about 855,000 followers.
"I started doing daily affirmations with her and she was doing it really passionately and I thought it would be so cute to film and put it on TikTok," Sofia said.
"One of the first ones that went viral right now has 5 million views. Our biggest one though would have to be one with 55 million views."
Although all four of the Dimitrievski family members feature in the TikToks, the tiny toddler seems to be the star of the show.
"Aleks is the main one on TikTok though, she is so little I think she has the biggest impact."
The dimifamily's empowering TikToks have more to them than just the overwhelming cuteness.
"The reason why we do this is to help people with mental health and feel good about themselves and help children feel happier," the mother of two said.
"My brother suffered from a mental illness and took his own life twelve years ago."
Aleksandra is named after Sofia's brother Aleksandar and she says she can see a lot of him in her daughter.
"We do it for him, we just want people to be happy."
The little social media queen has reached audiences not just in Australia but all over the world.
"Our TikTok account actually went insanely viral when the model Ashley Graham did a video with Aleks."
Three-year-old Aleksandra is looked up to by many with certain schools in US playing her videos every morning.
"Her videos have also been used in schools in America, they play in the morning before class and the class repeats after her," Sofia said.
The Shellharbour mum believes affirmations to be an important exercise for growing kids.
"I just want to make sure my girl are growing up confident especially in a world like today when it's so easy for people get down and get influenced by the people," she said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.